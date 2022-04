Samsung Electronics forecast its strongest first profit in four years Thursday as surging chip demand offset uncertainties in the global smartphone market. Samsung, which provides preliminary results a few weeks prior to its full earnings report, said operating profits would likely rise 50% from last year to around $11.6 billion, topping the Street consensus forecast but the highest since 2018. Group revenues, Samsung said, will likely rise 18% from last year to a record $63.35 billion.

