Glenn Laxton posthumously inducted into RI Heritage Hall of Fame

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Eight local historians were inducted into the Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Fame on Sunday, including longtime 12 News reporter Glenn Laxton.

An Emmy Award winner, Glenn is perhaps best known for his inspiring “Not to be Forgotten” stories, in which he explored the history of our community.

Before he retired from 12 News, Glenn also served as our community affairs director, using his love and knowledge of Southern New England to serve as our liaison to the community.

Glenn was posthumously inducted into the hall of fame by his wife Linda and 12 News Anchor Mike Montecalvo.

“A trusted broadcaster, a mentor to a lot of younger reporters, a family man and friend. Linda, we think about Glenn often because he is not to be forgotten. So congratulations,” Mike Montecalvo said.

Glenn Laxton passed away in 2016.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.