Chicago, IL

Artist uses unusual fly casting style to paint Chicago River

By CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

Artists uses unusual fly casting style to paint Chicago River 01:01

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Many people have painted the Chicago River but none like artist Ben Miller.

Sunday on the Riverwalk, he used an unusual style -- fly casting paint onto a large plexiglass panel.

Miller stands about 20 feet away from the "canvas" and uses a 13-foot casting rod and nine feet of line.

After all, he says, fly fishing and painting are not very different.

Miller, who is from Montana, says he has never painted a river in an urban setting and that it's very exciting

And he compliments the Chicago River's transformation into a once again healthy body of water.

His finished painting can be seen at Expo Chicago 2022 at Navy Pier's Festival Hall starting on Thursday.

Fox 32 Chicago

Warmer weather coming for Chicago

Chicago - The transition from the end of winter to the start of spring can be trying for warm weather fans in Chicago. This year has been no exception. January and February both came in below average. January was nearly five degrees below average for the month, while February was 1.4 degrees below average. March was milder than average, coming in just under two degrees above average for the month. The middle of the month offered hope that spring was going to finally settle in with back-to-back highs in the 70s on April 16 and April 17.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

A Hand-Cut Doughnut Favorite Reopens in Chatham and Four More Openings to Know

Chicago’s hospitality industry is well acquainted with the unpredictable nature of the city’s spring weather and remains undaunted, capitalizing on occasional sunny, warm days while preparing for a busy summer season. The following are just some of the restaurants that have opened — or reopened — their dining rooms, patios, and takeout windows. It will be updated periodically.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Navy Pier hosting job fair Tuesday as businesses hope for return to normal this summer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of jobs are up for grabs tomorrow. You'd be working at a crown jewel of Chicago summer: Navy Pier.After rough times during the pandemic, Navy Pier is ready to let the fun times roll again.Fun, fireworks, and food. They're what make any visit to Navy Pier a good one. Chief administrative and equity officer Arnaldo "Arnie" Rivera is promising that and more looking ahead to summer."We're excited about the possibilities of 2022," he said.But first, we need to take a look back to 2020, when the pandemic forced the pier to shut down for months.Last spring,...
CHICAGO, IL
Chris Young

Five Great Steakhouses in Chicago

When it comes to dining out, most people would choose a place where they can enjoy a true delicacy. While it's not that hard to cook your own steak at home - and many of us do, especially when we have friends and family over, but there is something about the steak you eat at the restaurant. Maybe it has something to do with the way they prepare it or maybe it's just the fact that you don't have to do anything, you just order your food and they serve it to you in about 20 minutes. Nonetheless, dining out is something we should all do from time to time, not matter how much we love to cook.
CHICAGO, IL
The Blade

Local artist paints 'a glimpse of hope'

Five years ago, Dawn Bucklew was stuck in a personal hell. She was seriously ill after living in an apartment complex that was poisoned with black mold. She had to get a restraining order to protect herself from her abusive ex-partner, and she had been diagnosed with a series of illnesses, from from fibromyalgia to chronic depression.
TOLEDO, OH
