Artist uses unusual fly casting style to paint Chicago River

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Many people have painted the Chicago River but none like artist Ben Miller.

Sunday on the Riverwalk, he used an unusual style -- fly casting paint onto a large plexiglass panel.

Miller stands about 20 feet away from the "canvas" and uses a 13-foot casting rod and nine feet of line.

After all, he says, fly fishing and painting are not very different.

Miller, who is from Montana, says he has never painted a river in an urban setting and that it's very exciting

And he compliments the Chicago River's transformation into a once again healthy body of water.

His finished painting can be seen at Expo Chicago 2022 at Navy Pier's Festival Hall starting on Thursday.