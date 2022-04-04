ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Trevor Noah riffs on inflation, COVID and the Oscars slap in Grammy opening

By Judy Kurtz
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CdfKW_0eyOQs0P00
Tweet

Trevor Noah kicked off the Grammy Awards with a series of rapid-fire references to inflation, the coronavirus pandemic, and Will Smith’s infamous Oscars slap in the first few moments of the annual music spectacle.

“The Daily Show” host launched the 64th annual awards show from Las Vegas on Sunday by introducing the group Silk Sonic.

“A dynamic duo who are single-handedly bringing back the 70’s — which might explain all the inflation,” Noah cracked.

Consumer prices rose 7.9 percent over the last 12 months, according to data released last month by the Labor Department — the highest annual rate since 1982.

Noah also noted how COVID-19 had postponed the Grammys. The awards gala was pushed back more than two months from its original Jan. 31 airdate due to concerns over the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

This year, Noah exclaimed, “People are doing shots.”

“I mean, last year people were doing shots, but it was more Moderna and Pfizer.”

Noah also made mention of the jaw-dropping moment that overtook the annual Oscars ceremony just a week earlier, when “King Richard” actor Smith took to the stage and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about the performer’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Smith went on to berate Rock, yelling at him to, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth!”

Noah promised the crowd the gala on CBS would include dancing and singing, but quipped: “We’re going to be keeping people’s names out of our mouths!”

Musician Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson also referenced the Smith altercation while introducing the Song of the Year category. Questlove’s Oscars win for “Summer of Soul” in the Best Documentary Feature category was largely overshadowed by the Smith flap, which happened right before his Academy Awards win.

“I’m gonna present this award and I trust that you people will stay 500 feet away from me,” Questlove quipped. “Just playing,” he added.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Snoop Dogg Reacts to That Will Smith & Chris Rock Oscars Slap

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke to Snoop Dogg after Week 2 of “American Song Contest,” where he gave his two cents on that Oscars smackdown between Will Smith and Chris Rock. On Sunday night, Will went onstage and slapped Chris, who had poked fun at Jada Pinkett...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Health
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Las Vegas, NV
Health
Las Vegas, NV
Coronavirus
Local
Nevada Coronavirus
PopCrush

Jada Pinkett Smith Responds to Oscars Slap on Social Media

Jada Pinkett Smith took to social media this morning to make a short statement addressing the infamous slapping incident involving her husband Will Smith at the Academy Awards on Sunday. Smith hit comedian Chris Rock on the Oscars stage following a joke made about Pinkett Smith's shaved head, which is a result of her alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Questlove
Deadline

Denzel Washington On Will Smith Oscars Slap: “Who Are We To Condemn?”

Click here to read the full article. Denzel Washington was one of the first people to talk with Will Smith after his Oscars slap and before his Best Actor award. On Saturday, Washington made his initial public comments on the incident, appearing with Pastor T.D. Jakes at a Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C. Although he was short on specifics, he did reveal his general philosophy on Smith’s actions. “There’s a saying when the devil ignores you, then you know you’re doing something wrong,” Washington said. “The devil goes, ‘Oh, no, leave him alone, he’s my favorite.’ Conversely, when the devil comes at...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Trevor Noah responds to Kanye West calling him a racial slur: “You’re an indelible part of my life Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this"

In a since-deleted Instagram post, West repeatedly used a racial slur to describe The Daily Show host after Noah warned that West's comments about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson could lead to violence. In a comment under the post, Noah wrote how inspiration West has been to him. “You’re an indelible part of my life Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this,” Noah wrote, according to The Wrap. “I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain. Oh and as for K**n…clearly some people graduate but we still stupid. Don’t ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on black people was teaching us to strip each other of our blackness whenever we disagree. Tricking us into dividing ourselves up into splinters so that we would never unite into a powerful rod."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Academy Awards#Covid#Riffs#The Labor Department#Omicron#Pfizer#Rock#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TMZ.com

Kanye & Kim Attend Saint's Soccer Game Together, Successfully Co-Parent

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's rocky roller coaster finally hit calm waters -- because they were finally able to be in each other's company ... albeit, for the sake of their kid. The former couple was shoulder to shoulder this weekend -- the first time in a long time, especially...
SOCCER
The Hill

The Hill

529K+
Followers
64K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy