Spaun closes with 4 straight pars to win Texas Open

TEXAS OPEN

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — J.J. Spaun won his first PGA Tour event — and his first trip to the Masters — by firing a final-round 69 at the Valero Texas Open on Sunday.

In his 147th PGA Tour start, Spaun survived a double-bogey start to his round by recording five birdies with no bogeys to finish at 13-under at TPC San Antonio. It gave him a two-shot margin over Matt Kuchar (69) and Matt Jones (66).

Adam Hadwin (67), Beau Hossler (72), Charles Howell III (69) and Troy Merritt (69) tied for fourth at 10-under.

The 31-year-old Spaun closed with four straight pars, and no one could close in on him. His previous best finish on tour was runner-up in 2018 at the RSM Classic.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Steven Alker cruised to his second victory on the PGA Tour Champions, shooting a final-round 7-under 65 to win the Rapiscan Systems Classic by six shots.

Alker’s 18-under total was a record at the event, which moved to Grand Bear Golf Club this year after 10 editions at Fallen Oak.

Padraig Harrington shot 65 to surge into a tie for second with Alex Cejka. Bob Estes, who started the day one shot back, slipped to third after shooting 71.

A day after Alker fired a course record 62 during the second round to take the lead, he followed it up by playing near-flawless golf to hold off an early charge from Estes.

Estes, still searching for his first victory on the 50-and-over tour at age 56, pulled even with Alker three times on the front nine but fell off the pace with a bogey at the par-4 eighth hole and couldn’t keep up when Alker ripped off three straight birdies to start the back nine.

KORN FERRY TOUR

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — T.J. Vogel had a 5-under 67 in the final round to win the Club Car Championship at The Landings Club by a stroke.

Vogel beat 54-hole leader Mark Anderson and Ryan Blaum in winning his first PGA Tour-sanctioned event. He birdied the first hole and had an eagle at the par-5 third hole before trotting out three straight birdies on the fifth, sixth and seventh holes.

“I’ve worked so hard for this, I have so many people to thank, and I’m just happy,” said Vogel, who finished with a 17-under 271. “I finally proved to myself I could do it. I was out here as a young pro, but not quite ready at that point. I moved back, worked my way back up and just progressed. I felt like my progression was very slow, but I felt like I always kept moving a little bit up, a little bit up, and this is a big step here.”

Blaum had a 2-under 70 on the final day and Anderson was 1-under 71. Both finished at 16-under 272.

OTHER TOURS

Andrea Lee won a three-hole playoff for the Epson Tour victory over Lucy Li in Tucson, Arizona. The two were tied at 3-under 69 after the final round, prompting a playoff. Daniela Darquea finished behind them. ... Mateusz Gradecki rallied from five shots behind with a 6-under 66 for a three-shot victory in the Limpopo Championship in South Africa, becoming only the second Polish player to win on the Challenge Tour. The tournament was co-sanctioned by the Sunshine Tour. Hennie Du Plessis had a 70 to finish second. ... Lee Anne Pace won the Investec South African Women’s Open for a record fifth time, beating Magdalena Simmermacher of Argentina in a six-hole playoff. Both closed with a 2-under 70. ... Alejandro Tosti of Argentina closed with a 2-under 69 and capped off an eight-shot victory over Clordomiro Carranza in the 90 Abierto del Centro on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica circuit. ... Mao Saigo finished bogey-double bogey for a 4-over 76 and held on for a one-shot victory in the Yamaha Ladies Open on the Japan LPGA.