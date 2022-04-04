ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

Traffic blocked at Conway intersection because of vehicle fire

By Manny Martinez
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Traffic is blocked in one part of Conway because of a vehicle fire.

Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said traffic is stopped at Highway 378 and Oak Grove Road in Conway as crews battle the flames.

HCFR asks drivers to avoid the area because it “may be a prolonged incident,” as the vehicle has a full tank of gas.

HCFR said no one is reported hurt and was dispatched to the vehicle fire around 8:30 p.m.

