PELHAM – Pelham High School Culinary Arts Team brought home two big first place wins at this 2022 Alabama ProStart Student Invitational in Orange Beach on Monday, March 7. The competition is designed to provide students interested in food service careers an opportunity to present their culinary techniques and management skills in a fun competitive atmosphere. Nineteen schools participated in the culinary competition and nine schools competed in the management side. Pelham High School had two different teams of five students per team and each team brought home a first place prize in culinary arts and management.

PELHAM, AL ・ 21 DAYS AGO