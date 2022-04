Michael “Kirra” Todd James passed away at his home on Feb. 19, 2022, in Fort Walton Beach, Florida at age 57. Mike was born May 1, 1964, in Clearwater, Florida. He graduated from W.F. West in 1983 and joined the U.S. Army immediately after high school. Mike spent an unknown amount of time serving with special-ops/warfare groups under the Army and Air Force. During that time, Mike sustained an injury that sent him to Walter Reed hospital for two years and included a special visit from then-President Reagan.

FORT WALTON BEACH, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO