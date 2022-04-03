NBA Twitter reacts to Lakers' pivotal loss to Denver

The Los Angeles Lakers aren’t officially out of contention for a spot in the NBA’s play-in tournament, but at this point, it’s extremely unlikely they will make it there.

L.A. lost its sixth game in a row on Sunday when it fell apart meekly in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets in a 129-118 loss. The Lakers trail the San Antonio Spurs by 1.5 games for the final spot in the tournament.

With the Spurs hosting the under-manned Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night, that deficit will likely grow.

Across Twitter, the NBA community continued to feel sadness and pity for the Lakers.