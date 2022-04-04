Viva Las Vegas: Silk Sonic Bring the Casino to the Grammys With ‘777’
By Tomás Mier
3 days ago
The Grammys are in Las Vegas this year — and Silk Sonic is paying homage to Sin City with their opening performance. The duo, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, opened the show with an electrifying medley before hitting the lotto with “777.”. Taking the stage dressed in...
Julianne Hough recently danced with John Stamos—in his best Elvis getup—in a Viva Las Vegas tribute for Hough’s upcoming ABC special Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough. In the special, the two partner up together to recreate an iconic scene from the 1964 film, channeling Ann-Margret and Elvis Presley in the best way they know how—through dancing.
Morrissey returns to centerstage after his split with former record label BMG in 2020. Rising to prominence as the frontman of the iconic band The Smiths, Steven Patrick Morrissey, known commonly as just "Morrissey," is staging a comeback in Sin City with a recently announced Las Vegas Residency. Morrissey's Las...
Olivia Rodrigo, Foo Fighters and Silk Sonic were among the big winners at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The annual ceremony took place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Tuesday night (22.03.22) and saw Olivia crowned Best New Pop Artist and Female Artist of the Year, while ‘good 4 u’ was voted as the TikTok Bop of the Year.
Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
When you think of living in Las Vegas, do you think of the casinos, clubs, and resorts? Well, it's not just a great place to visit, it's a fantastic place to live. If you're planning on living in Las Vegas, you're already on the path to a life filled with excitement. Here are five reasons that will make the city win you over.
We've been on a mission to "get back to brunch" for two years now, and it looks like it's finally happening. As you check out all the cool things to do in Las Vegas this spring, add a good brunch to your list—or maybe 20, as we've conveniently included below. And if you can turn your meal into a romantic date, even better. Some of our favorite restaurants are going above and beyond for brunch, whether it's with ingredient sourcing, culinary creativity, or simply a good deal that maximizes plenty of bang for the buck. So raise your mimosa and toast to the good times at one of the best brunches in Las Vegas.
Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
Sharing her thoughts. Shanna Moakler reacted to the news that her ex-husband, Travis Barker, exchanged vows with Kourtney Kardashian. The Box Car Racer founder, 46, and the Kardashians star, 42, had a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas on Monday, April 4, hours after they attended the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. (It is not clear whether […]
Mark Wahlberg is reaching a point in his life where it's becoming harder and harder to leave his family behind for months-long projects, which explains why the actor says the curtain is slowly inching to a close when it comes to his career in Hollywood. The 50-year-old actor spoke with...
John Travolta has left America behind for a new venture abroad, and fans were amazed when they found out what he was doing. The star has temporarily moved across the pond to the UK, where he's filming a new Christmas project, and he brought his best attitude with him. While...
From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
Jack White talks about getting guitar advice from Prince and gives Zane Lowe a behind-the-scenes tour of the Third Man vinyl pressing plant in Detroit in excerpts from a new Apple Music 1 interview. The full conversation will premiere today, April 6, at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. In the...
Staying quiet. Chris Rock told an excited crowd that he wouldn't be speaking out about getting slapped by Will Smith just yet. The comic, 57, made a surprise appearance at the Comedy Cellar in New York City on Tuesday, April 5, and the audience gave him a warm welcome. “He literally only addressed it as […]
The Eagles are down one set of wings. Deacon Frey, who for nearly five years has been singing a handful of his late father Glenn Frey’s songs on tour, has left the group. A band spokesperson says he will not be replaced on the upcoming dates on the Eagles’ ongoing “Hotel California” tour, which resumes after a lull on April 19 and continues through the end of June. “Deacon’s bandmates will take over his tour duties in his absence,” said the rep.
Chris Rock’s younger brother Kenny said it “eats” at him to watch footage of his sibling being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars – and called for the actor to be stripped of his Academy Award.
Kenny Rock told the Los Angeles Times that he initially thought Smith’s action was staged, but realized it was all too real when the “King Richard” star hurled the F-word at Chris.
Kenny said he first heard about the on-stage incident while he was riding the A train in Brooklyn and a friend contacted him, but the signal was poor and he could not see...
The Emmys will move to Monday this year, as expected. It’s NBC’s turn on the broadcast wheel, and because the network airs Sunday Night Football, the ceremony must shift off of Sunday in order to still be broadcast live in September. As announced on Wednesday by the Television...
Emmy Award-winning PBS series “Independent Lens” has announced its spring slate of documentary films, including Sundance favorite “Try Harder!,” from director Debbie Lum. The spring lineup kicks off on April 25 at 10 p.m., with additional titles available on PBS.org and the PBS Video app. “This...
When performing this weekend, the dancers of Missouri Contemporary Ballet will underline multiple meanings of their show's title. They will, of course, be "Live," in person, moving gracefully across the Missouri Theatre stage. But the company will also model one way to live — embodied, athletic, uniting body and spirit...
