ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Viva Las Vegas: Silk Sonic Bring the Casino to the Grammys With ‘777’

By Tomás Mier
GreenwichTime
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Grammys are in Las Vegas this year — and Silk Sonic is paying homage to Sin City with their opening performance. The duo, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, opened the show with an electrifying medley before hitting the lotto with “777.”. Taking the stage dressed in...

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Julianne Hough Dances With John Stamos As Elvis In ‘Viva Las Vegas’ Tribute

Julianne Hough recently danced with John Stamos—in his best Elvis getup—in a Viva Las Vegas tribute for Hough’s upcoming ABC special Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough. In the special, the two partner up together to recreate an iconic scene from the 1964 film, channeling Ann-Margret and Elvis Presley in the best way they know how—through dancing.
CELEBRITIES
KXLY

Olivia Rodrigo, Foo Fighters and Silk Sonic win big at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Olivia Rodrigo, Foo Fighters and Silk Sonic were among the big winners at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The annual ceremony took place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Tuesday night (22.03.22) and saw Olivia crowned Best New Pop Artist and Female Artist of the Year, while ‘good 4 u’ was voted as the TikTok Bop of the Year.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Ashish

5 Reasons to Live in Las Vegas

When you think of living in Las Vegas, do you think of the casinos, clubs, and resorts? Well, it's not just a great place to visit, it's a fantastic place to live. If you're planning on living in Las Vegas, you're already on the path to a life filled with excitement. Here are five reasons that will make the city win you over.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Thrillist

The Best Restaurants for Brunch in Las Vegas

We've been on a mission to "get back to brunch" for two years now, and it looks like it's finally happening. As you check out all the cool things to do in Las Vegas this spring, add a good brunch to your list—or maybe 20, as we've conveniently included below. And if you can turn your meal into a romantic date, even better. Some of our favorite restaurants are going above and beyond for brunch, whether it's with ingredient sourcing, culinary creativity, or simply a good deal that maximizes plenty of bang for the buck. So raise your mimosa and toast to the good times at one of the best brunches in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Bruno Mars
Person
Tony Bennett
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Dropped Tears,’ Nearly Had to ‘Change Careers’ After Turning Down $14.5 Million for a Movie

Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Viva Las Vegas#Casino#Hot Music#Abba#Sza#Montero
Essence

'14 Years Later, Our Paths Crossed': 5 Times Celebrity Women Fell In Love With Men From Their Past

From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
RELATIONSHIPS
GreenwichTime

Deacon Frey Leaves the Eagles After Long Run Filling in for Father Glenn Frey

The Eagles are down one set of wings. Deacon Frey, who for nearly five years has been singing a handful of his late father Glenn Frey’s songs on tour, has left the group. A band spokesperson says he will not be replaced on the upcoming dates on the Eagles’ ongoing “Hotel California” tour, which resumes after a lull on April 19 and continues through the end of June. “Deacon’s bandmates will take over his tour duties in his absence,” said the rep.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
Page Six

Chris Rock’s brother Kenny says Oscars slap ‘eats’ at him: ‘You just belittled him’

Chris Rock’s younger brother Kenny said it “eats” at him to watch footage of his sibling being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars – and called for the actor to be stripped of his Academy Award. Kenny Rock told the Los Angeles Times that he initially thought Smith’s action was staged, but realized it was all too real when the “King Richard” star hurled the F-word at Chris. Kenny said he first heard about the on-stage incident while he was riding the A train in Brooklyn and a friend contacted him, but the signal was poor and he could not see...
CELEBRITIES
GreenwichTime

Emmys Announce 2022 Primetime Ceremony Date in September

The Emmys will move to Monday this year, as expected. It’s NBC’s turn on the broadcast wheel, and because the network airs Sunday Night Football, the ceremony must shift off of Sunday in order to still be broadcast live in September. As announced on Wednesday by the Television...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy