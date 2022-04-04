ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Bright Hair Is Having a Moment at the Grammys

By Ariel Baker
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The biggest night in music — otherwise known as the Grammys — is here, and celebrities have been bringing their beauty A-game for the red carpet. We're seeing 2000s-inspired hairstyles thanks to Doja Cat and Billie Eilish,...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

H.E.R.'s Grammys Jumpsuit Is a Tribute to Aretha Franklin

H.E.R. continued her tradition of sartorially honoring music icons at the 2022 Grammys. The "Slide" singer walked the red carpet wearing a kaftan jumpsuit inspired by Aretha Franklin's dress at the 1976 American Music Awards. Custom-made by Dundas, the jumpsuit was made of yellow-and-orange ombré chiffon and featured sheer, floor-grazing sleeves. The front was embellished top to bottom with gold beads and sequins, arranged to resemble a giant phoenix. She completed the look with sparkly platform sandals; round, orange-tinted sunglasses; and a simple silver diamond necklace.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Megan Thee Stallion Wears Clashing Animal Prints to the 2022 Grammys

Megan Thee Stallion's look for the 2022 Grammy Awards is, in a word, wild. The rapper played with animal prints for the star-studded event on April 3 in Las Vegas, wearing a leopard-patterned Roberto Cavalli dress with a clashing zebra print on the interior lining of the gown. The sexy silhouette consisted of a hip-high slit and one-shoulder neckline that was finished with a thick band of yellow gemstones. A single brooch at the top of her leg slit added to the sparkle and drew attention to her leggy moment as she posed for photos. Megan accessorized with snake-like earrings that nearly grazed the tips of her shoulders, armfuls of chunky gold bangles, plenty of bold rings, and strappy black patent-leather Giuseppe Zanotti stiletto sandals.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

SZA Reveals Why She Was on Crutches at the Grammys

SZA was one of this year's esteemed Grammy winners! At Sunday's ceremony, the singer won best pop duo/group performance with Doja Cat for their hit, "Kiss Me More." While she posed on the red carpet without any assistance, when SZA made her way to the stage to accept her award, fans were surprised to see the singer walking with crutches. So what happened?
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Balvin
Person
Laverne Cox
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Diplo
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Halsey
Person
Doja Cat
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox Debuts Wispy, Side-Swept Bangs

Megan Fox just became the most recent celebrity to debut a major hair change, and we're starting to wonder if there's something in the water. After Selena Gomez debuted bottleneck bangs on March 31, later that night Megan Fox showed off her own side-swept bangs with face-framing pieces on Instagram while promoting fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's new album.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Olivia Rodrigo Mirrors Idol Taylor Swift by Dropping Her Grammys Statue

Olivia Rodrigo's career continues to draw parallels to that of her well-established music idol Taylor Swift. Rodrigo attended the Grammy Awards for the first time on April 3 in Las Vegas and won three of her seven nominations: best pop vocal album, best pop solo performance, and best new artist. And just like Swift before her, Rodrigo promptly dropped and broke one of her trophies.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Billie Eilish Is Strapped Into a Deconstructed Trench Coat on the Grammys Red Carpet

Billie Eilish went architectural with her 2022 Grammys red carpet look. The singer — who recently won her first Oscar alongside brother Finneas and already has seven Grammys under her belt — glided into the Grammy spotlight in a baggy Rick Owens trench coat deconstructed and worn off-kilter so that the collar hung loosely across her chest. Forgoing sleeves, Eilish's arms came through the front of the garment, and two buckles across the back kept her, quite literally, strapped in. A floor-sweeping train that trailed behind her added a dramatic effect. As for the accessories, she opted for black neoprene sock boots with thick rubber soles, micro rectangular sunglasses, a silver chainlink bracelet, and rings embellished with miniature gold hoops to complement her earrings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

The Best Hair and Makeup Looks to Grace the Grammys Red Carpet

Last year's Grammys saw a resurgence of the '90s beauty aesthetic with moments like Lizzo wearing oversized barrettes, Megan Thee Stallion rocking the '90s supermodel lip, and Doja Cat debuting a mullet haircut. Now, with the 2022 Grammys upon us, nominees and attendees alike are already taking it up a notch — especially when it comes to the hair, makeup, and nail looks. Only this year, it seems celebrities are bringing back the early aughts.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Hair#Black Hair#Grammy Awards#Hair Colour#Saweetie
POPSUGAR

Jin Was Seated For Most of BTS's Grammys Performance — Here's Why

BTS lit up the Grammys stage with their performance of "Butter" on Sunday night, with memorable moments like Jungkook coming down from the ceiling, V whispering sweet nothings into Olivia Rodrigo's ear, and J-Hope almost wiping out midsong (but saving himself like the smooth dance master he is). However, while Jungkook, V, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, and Suga danced throughout the performance like usual, Jin, aka Worldwide Handsome, stayed seated for most of the performance. While ARMYs certainly know what's going on with Jin at all times, many of the non-BTS stans tuning into the Grammys might be wondering why he wasn't dancing along with the rest of the group.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Wore Matching Monochrome Looks at the Grammys

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker showed up at the 2022 Grammys wearing matching black outfits. And really, did you expect anything different? The couple channeled their signature punk vibe, walking the red carpet for music's biggest night in black monochromatic looks. Per usual, their accessory of choice was a little PDA. Kardashian opted for a black jumpsuit with a deep V-neck and cutouts around her waist. Her Et Ochs jumpsuit also featured cape-like sleeves and a retro-inspired bell-bottom silhouette. She accessorized her jumpsuit with sheer black gloves and pulled her hair back into a sleek ponytail that had soft strands framing her face.
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

Nas's First-Ever Grammys Solo Performance Was a Medley of Hits

Nas's performance at this year's Grammy Awards was a pure celebration of hip-hop. The rap icon hit the stage on April 3 to perform a medley of some of his greatest hits, including "I Can," "Made You Look," "One Mic," and "Rare." The 16-time-nominated artist was up for two awards this year: best rap album for "King's Disease II" and best rap song for his feature on DMX's "Bath Salts" alongside JAY-Z. Nas's music has been recognized by the Recording Academy on numerous occasions, but the rap star didn't clinch his first win until last year — winning best rap album for "King's Disease."
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Hair Care
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Dropped Tears,’ Nearly Had to ‘Change Careers’ After Turning Down $14.5 Million for a Movie

Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

At Long Last, We Have Lil Nas X and Lady Gaga Photos to Frame

It finally happened, folks: Lady Gaga and Lil Nas X met in person for the first time. The music icons crossed paths at the Grammys on April 3, and photographers were nearby to capture footage of their wholesome interaction. After locking eyes and sharing a sweet hug, the singers snapped a few selfies together and chitchatted during a commercial break. Is it possible they were discussing a potential Mother Monster and Montero collaboration?
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

Dua Lipa, Cindy Crawford, and Tyra Banks Have All Worn This Iconic Versace Dress

Dua Lipa and stylist Lorenzo Posocco are intentional about researching their red carpet style moments, and that's truer than ever for Lipa's latest look at the 2022 Grammys, where she arrived in an archival Versace bondage gown from 1992. Supermodel Cindy Crawford, who wore the dress when she was 26, commented on the design's history with an Instagram post. "Then and now 🖤 Timeless," she wrote underneath a shot of herself at the 1992 MTV VMAs. Back then, Crawford wore the strappy number with a pair of classic black pumps and a red ribbon pin to show her support of those affected by the ongoing AIDS crisis.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Jon Batiste's Grammys Performance Used 17 Hairstyles to Symbolize Joy

Before Jon Batiste won the coveted Best Album of the Year award at the 2022 Grammys, he gave a joyful rendition of his song "Freedom." Clad in a silver three-piece suit, Batiste jumped, danced, and sang the night away, getting a standing ovation after his exuberant performance. Though the monochromatic outfits worn on stage added a fun flair to the performance, the hairstyles are what really captured our attention.
HAIR CARE
POPSUGAR

Selena Gomez Embraces the Bottleneck Bangs Look in New Photo

Selena Gomez slipped into the salon chair and emerged with a new set of bangs. One day after Gomez and her costars wrapped filming for season two of "Only Murders in the Building," she headed straight for her hairstylist, Orlando Pita, and got a new set of bottleneck bangs that frame her face better than that season one finale framed Mabel for a crime she didn't commit.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

H.E.R.'s Stylist Says Her Grammys Look Is a Tribute to This Music Icon

You learn a lot about someone working with them for seven years. Wouri Vice would know — since 2015, he's been the figure behind the many looks of H.E.R., whose style evolution has gone from casual teen wunderkind to fashion-forward superstar. "Honestly, anyone I work with, I allow them to grow within themselves," Vice tells POPSUGAR. "With H.E.R., it started with sneakers and sweatsuits. I was just occasionally bringing pumps so she could be inspired by and see them."
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

I'm Shocked This Double Ponytail Messy Bun Hack Worked on My Fine Hair

My go-to hairstyles include 1) wearing it down or 2) a claw clip. My styling skills are mediocre at best so I rarely attempt to do anything more involved than that. However, the spike in updos on the red carpet at award shows as of late has me wanting to add more variety to my hair arsenal, and lucky for me, TikTok is loaded with styling hacks that even I feel competent enough to try, like this double ponytail messy bun hack.
HAIR CARE
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
48K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy