Bright Hair Is Having a Moment at the Grammys

BTS lit up the Grammys stage with their performance of "Butter" on Sunday night, with memorable moments like Jungkook coming down from the ceiling, V whispering sweet nothings into Olivia Rodrigo's ear, and J-Hope almost wiping out midsong (but saving himself like the smooth dance master he is). However, while Jungkook, V, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, and Suga danced throughout the performance like usual, Jin, aka Worldwide Handsome, stayed seated for most of the performance. While ARMYs certainly know what's going on with Jin at all times, many of the non-BTS stans tuning into the Grammys might be wondering why he wasn't dancing along with the rest of the group.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO