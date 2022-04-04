ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermann Park’s Centennial Gardens Light Up For a Houston Hospital System’s Healthy Cause

By Shelby Hodge
Cover picture for the articleHonorees Mike & Melinda Perrin with chairs Doug Schnitzer, Rosanna & Myron Blalock at Memorial Hermann Foundation's Light It Up evening (Photo by Michelle Watson) What: Memorial Hermann Foundation’s “Light It Up” dinner. Where: Hermann Park’s McGovern Centennial Gardens. PC Moment: The laser light show...

