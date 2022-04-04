ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation says goodbye to chairman

By (Cristian Sida)
KJCT8
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, conservation and pro-hunting organization, said farewell to Chairman Terry Sweet after more than 30 years of service. On Saturday night at the Grand Junction Convention Center,...

www.kjct8.com

