Ed Sheeran has a go at singing in Spanish on his surprise new track, “Sigue”, a collaboration with Colombian singer J Balvin. “Sigue” is one of two songs released by the British singer-songwriter this week, along with “Forever My Love”. Both songs were made available on streaming services on the evening of Thursday 24 March.“Sigue” incorporates traditional reggaeton beats, while the ballad “Forever My Love” – performed in a mix of Spanish and English – is backed by the acoustic guitar. Sheeran sings in Spanish on the pre-chorus: “I’ve been craving you for a while/ Be careful of me...

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO