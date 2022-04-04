Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 07:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-08 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Dooly The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia Turkey Creek near Turkey Creek at Byromville affecting Dooly County. For the Flint River Basin...including Americus, Lovejoy, Lake Horton, Lake Kedron Tailrace, Lake Peachtree Tailrace, Woolsey, Sharpsburg, Peachtree City, Below Lake McIntosh, Senoia, Griffin, Orchard Hill, Flint River near Griffin, Thomaston, Molena, Carsonville Hwy. 19, Montezuma, Turkey Creek at Byromville...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Turkey Creek near Turkey Creek at Byromville. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 11 feet, Minor flooding expands into the woodland areas upstream and downstream from the stream gage on Georgia Highway 90. Larger portions of creek access roads will flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:45 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 9.6 feet an rising quickly. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this morning to a crest of 11 feet late this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 10 feet.
