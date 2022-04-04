ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pecos County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pecos by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-03 20:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-03 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 05:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below and blowing snow occuring. Visibility could drop briefly to one half mile or less at times. Plan on poor visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. * WHERE...In Passes of the Northeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until midnight Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds gusting to 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with briefly low visibility. Large snow drifts will form. Cold wind chills to 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Winds will begin to decrease this evening, but cold wind chills will continue through midnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 14:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco, Texas. * WHEN...From this Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this Tuesday evening to a crest of 21.5 feet during Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 09:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Wilcox A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BUTLER...NORTHEASTERN MONROE...SOUTHEASTERN WILCOX AND NORTH CENTRAL CONECUH COUNTIES At 1013 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Beatrice, or 16 miles northeast of Monroeville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Pine Apple around 1030 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
WILCOX COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 22:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 16:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County Gusty winds expected today and tonight with areas of blowing dust West to northwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts to up to 45 mph, are expected today and tonight. This will cause difficulty for travel in spots, especially high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could also create lowered visibility. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
NYE COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 02:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pasco THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN PASCO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 245 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...White Pine County, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County and Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust could further add to any travel difficulties created by the winds.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Jo Daviess; Stephenson Slick Travel Conditions Continue Snow continues to move eastward across portions of northeast Iowa and northwest Illinois this morning. Some of the snow was heavy and reducing visibility down to a half mile or less in areas. In addition, the heavy snowfall rates were producing snow covered roads north of Highway 30. The snow will diminish from west to east at Cedar Rapids and Manchester after 11 AM. Be prepared for slippery travel conditions and sharply reduced visibility if you`re planning to travel this morning. Slow down and be more cautious when approaching stops and while turning.
CARROLL COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Residents are urged to exercise care with respect to all outdoor activities that could inadvertently cause wildfires. Report wildfires quickly to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands CORRECTED FIRE WEATHER WATCH END TIME Critical Fire Danger Conditions Today for the Coastal Bend, Coastal Plains, and Islands Critical Fire Danger Conditions Remain Possible Today for the Brush Country and Rio Grande Plains .The combination of extremely low relative humidity values of 10 to 25 percent and sustained winds of 15 to 20 MPH with frequent gusts around 25 MPH will result in a Critical Fire Danger beginning at 10 AM this morning through 7 PM tonight for the Coastal Bend, Islands, and portions of the Coastal Plains. Critical fire danger conditions remain possible for the Brush Country and Rio Grande Plains, however winds will be lighter than near the coast. These conditions could change and future monitoring is advised as afternoon relative humidity values will be extremely low, in the single digits out west. Any fires that develop, will spread rapidly and lead to extreme fire behavior. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR MODERATE TO STRONG WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE ISLANDS The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Aransas Islands...Kleberg Islands...Nueces Islands...Calhoun Islands. * TIMING...Until 7 PM CDT tonight * WIND...Northeast 15 to 20 mph with frequent gusts to 25 mph * HUMIDITY...20 to 25 percent * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Iberia; St. Landry; St. Martin; St. Mary TORNADO WATCH 94 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 PARISHES IN CENTRAL LOUISIANA ST. LANDRY IN SOUTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA IBERIA ST. MARTIN ST. MARY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BAYOU VISTA, BERWICK, BREAUX BRIDGE, BURNS POINT, CADE, CENTERVILLE, EUNICE, FRANKLIN, LAWTELL, MORGAN CITY, NEW IBERIA, OPELOUSAS, PATTERSON, ST. MARTINVILLE, AND STEPHENSVILLE.
IBERIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dooly by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 07:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-08 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Dooly The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia Turkey Creek near Turkey Creek at Byromville affecting Dooly County. For the Flint River Basin...including Americus, Lovejoy, Lake Horton, Lake Kedron Tailrace, Lake Peachtree Tailrace, Woolsey, Sharpsburg, Peachtree City, Below Lake McIntosh, Senoia, Griffin, Orchard Hill, Flint River near Griffin, Thomaston, Molena, Carsonville Hwy. 19, Montezuma, Turkey Creek at Byromville...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Turkey Creek near Turkey Creek at Byromville. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 11 feet, Minor flooding expands into the woodland areas upstream and downstream from the stream gage on Georgia Highway 90. Larger portions of creek access roads will flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:45 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 9.6 feet an rising quickly. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this morning to a crest of 11 feet late this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 10 feet.
DOOLY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-07 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT FRIDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, temperatures up to 102. For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until 6 PM PDT Friday. For the Wind Advisory, until 4 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-07 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * WHERE...Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Harrison, Monona by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 05:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Harrison; Monona WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...In Nebraska, Washington, Dodge, Cuming, Burt and Thurston Counties. In Iowa, Harrison and Monona Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
HARRISON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County, Yuma County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-07 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. Secure loose outdoor items. If you are driving, watch for objects blowing across the roadway and into your path. Keep a safe distance from cars in adjacent lanes as strong gusts could suddenly push a vehicle outside its lane of travel. Take extra care in high-profile vehicles such as a truck, van, or SUV, or when towing a trailer, as these are more prone to be pushed or even flipped by high winds. Target Area: Cheyenne County; Kit Carson County; Yuma County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds at 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. * WHERE...The entire Tri-State area. * WHEN...From 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ to 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Blowing dust is likely due to the strong winds. Visibility may be suddenly and severely reduced. This will make travel more hazardous.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Antelope, Boone, Cedar, Colfax, Knox, Madison, Pierce, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Cedar; Colfax; Knox; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Stanton; Wayne WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Colfax, Platte, Stanton, Boone, Madison, Wayne, Antelope, Pierce, Knox and Cedar Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For the Wind Advisory, until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Orange County Inland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Orange County Inland HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT FRIDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, temperatures up to 100. For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * WHERE...Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until 6 PM PDT Friday. For the Wind Advisory, until 4 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. Secure loose outdoor items. If you are driving, watch for objects blowing across the roadway and into your path. Keep a safe distance from cars in adjacent lanes as strong gusts could suddenly push a vehicle outside its lane of travel. Take extra care in high-profile vehicles such as a truck, van, or SUV, or when towing a trailer, as these are more prone to be pushed or even flipped by high winds. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. * WHERE...Dundy, Hitchcock and Red Willow Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust will impact travel. Widespread visibilities of one mile or less are likely, and localized visibilities near zero are expected. All travel should be avoided in this developing potentially dangerous situation.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE

