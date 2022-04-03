ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Forget Digital: Five Below Bets Big On Physical Stores

By Vidhi Choudhary
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

Twenty years ago, Five Below (FIVE) - Get Five Below, Inc. Report started just outside of Philadelphia to make shopping fun for young people with a limited allowance.

It works because the company sells products all under $5 except for a section called Five Beyond. It helps that its stores have a chilled-out vibe that makes children want to spend more time in it.

Conceptually it's like a dollar store, but more fun.

Its products change often and you never know what you might get when you visit. In many ways, visiting a Five Below is similar to a treasure hunt. The chain sells everything from yoga mats to sensory toys, Bluetooth headsets, and even bedroom decor.

The items Five Below sells typically have no packaging, there's no air.

They ship their products in creative ways but without using packaging like bubble wrap, cardboard boxes etc. Like for instance they deflate basketballs to save on space when they ship it to their stores.

All of that saves the company a lot on freight costs which have been rising as importers look to manage risks after two years of supply chain disruptions.

The company's founders, Tom Vellios and David Schlessinger, made a point of talking to every customer in the original store in Wayne, Pennsylvania, solidifying the chain's reputation as a friendly business.

Today, some of its top-performing stores are in smaller, semi-rural markets, including towns like Ashland, Kentucky, Charleston, West Virginia, and Hammond, Louisiana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46HdkJ_0eyOKUnp00
Shutterstock

Five Below's Triple Double Plan

The specialty retail chain, which went public ten years ago, is so popular that it can't seem to open stores fast enough.

"We've nearly quadrupled the number of stores since I joined," said Five Below President and Chief Executive Joel Anderson, who joined the company in February 2015, during the latest earnings call this week.

Five Below opened 170 new stores last year to take its total to 1200.

But the Philadelphia company has seen its free cash flow drop to $27 million at the end of January 29, a considerable fall from $164 million last fiscal, FactSet data showed.

Five Below's CapEx grew 44% to $288 million from $200 million driven by new distribution centers in Arizona and Indiana.

"Our goal is simply to break the paradigms of retail," Anderson added.

Net sales have nearly tripled from $1 billion at the end of fiscal year 2017 to $2.84 billion at the end of fiscal year 2022 ending Jan. 29, according to data from FactSet.

"We now believe we have the opportunity to triple our U.S. store base to 3,500 by 2030, and we'll double sales and will more than double earnings by 2025. That's our triple-double. We are still a strong growth retailer," said Anderson.

How Will Five Below Achieve These Lofty Targets?

This year, the company is piloting ear piercing in 150 stores, expanding its balloons section in 250 stores, and adding more pet products.

The company is also looking to attract more social media savvy customers, including gamers. It recently launched a gaming brand with "Fortnite" champion Kyle Giersdorf, popularly known as "Bugha" in online gaming circles.

"It is exclusive relationships that really allow us to create and bring our own direct to retail items. I love to say it. We're about cool stuff, an amazing product and all that innovation which keeps us going," said Chief Merchandising Officer Michael Romanko.

It's also expanding on features like assisted self-checkout across all stores. The discount retailer will open 15 new stores in urban markets this year. A majority of those will be right inside New York City, while the chain also plans to grow in states like Texas, California, and Florida.

Five Below has invested $400 million in supply chain over the last four years. The company said it added a new million-square-foot distribution center each year since 2019. Each of these can support over 2000 stores.

"Our shared inventory model, where we have inventory for all channels under the same roof, gives us flexibility to manage inventory at stores and to support our omni channel initiatives, including e-commerce fulfillment, focus, and ship from store," said Chief Administrative Officer Eric Specter.

Five Below has also developed important relationships in countries like India and Vietnam, Specter added.

What About Online Sales for Five Below

E-commerce, or digital sales, have been growing, but Five Below has been a late bloomer in this department.

It launched its mobile app two years ago and started same-day delivery last year. The company is slowly expanding on that too. Before that, the company used its website for online transactions.

Five Below's online sales are in the low single digits, a company spokesperson said.

"E-commerce for us is icing on the cake. Our focus is on our amazing, treasure hunt in-store shopping experience that is difficult to replicate online." a Five Below spokesperson said.

"That being said, we are making it even easier for our customers to ship from store this year. Last year we began offering same-day delivery service through Instacart," the company said in an emailed response.

Like many other retailers during the pandemic, the company will now let customers buy online and and pickup in-store. Five Below also allows customers to purchase items online and have them shipped to a store at some locations.

"We'll roll out ship-from-store in select locations, and buy online pick up in-store across the entire chain," said Five Below Senior Vice President for Digital Felipe Zardo.

Five Below is not the only retailer to come to the e-commerce boom later than the rest. Competitors such as Dollar General (DG) - Get Dollar General Corporation Report and Dollar Tree (DLTR) - Get Dollar Tree, Inc. Report also started to make similar improvements only three to four years ago.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
TheStreet
TheStreet

31K+

Followers

84K+

Posts

4M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
KOEL 950 AM

Huge Retailer Plans To Hire 50,000 Employees

One of the biggest companies in the country has plans to have mass hiring over the next few months. The United States has been experiencing a major labor shortage over the past few months. As of September of last year, there were 10 million job openings and approximately 8 million...
BUSINESS
WTVM

Walgreens replaces fridge doors with digital screens in test stores

(CNN) - In some Walgreens locations, glass refrigerator and freezer doors have ben replaced with digital screens as part of a pilot program. Some people took to social media to say they do not like them. For example, digital doors were seen showing product that was not inside when opened.
COLUMBUS, GA
pymnts

Today in Retail: JCPenney Could Benefit From All the Attention on Kohl’s; Sytner Group Adds 3 MINI Dealers, Collision Center

Today in retail, PYMNTS research found seven out of eight store cardholders used those cards to make their most recent purchases. Plus, By Rotation fashion rental platform has raised $2.9 million in seed funding, and Macy’s new fulfillment center in North Carolina will handle 30% of its digital supply chain supply when it opens in 2024.
RETAIL
Fast Company

E-commerce is eating retail. So what are consumers eating?

More than 10 years have passed since Marc Andreessen quipped that “software is eating the world.” In that time, e-commerce has reached as much as a 15% share of retail and Amazon’s revenue alone grew from $60 to nearly $500 billion. In a show of just how much software is eating retail, longtime e-commerce holdout grocery joined the party in force in 2020, setting online sales on a trajectory toward 20% of total U.S. grocery consumption by 2026. But grocery’s software evolution has gone way beyond digital storefronts and online payment systems. With the help of AI, the e-commerce value offering is now shifting dramatically from being about “endless choices” to being about “just the choices that are exactly right for you.” In fact, I would argue that AI will disrupt retail even more in the next 10 years than did e-commerce over the previous 20. And grocery will be the tip of the spear. Here are some predictions for what to expect:
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indiana, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
City
California, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Ashland, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Business
click orlando

Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store

Kohl’s is getting a makeover. The company said it’s not going to be a department store anymore and instead add Sephora mini-shops to about 75% of its U.S. stores. It also said it will open 100 new locations that’ll be about half the size of what they are now with more of a focus on fitness, athleisure, and jeans.
ORLANDO, FL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Favorite Retailer

The landscape of American retail has been completely transformed in the past two decades. E-commerce giant Amazon has become the second-largest retailer, just behind Walmart, and may take first place soon based on revenue. Big-box retailers have taken center stage among brick-and-mortar chains. Target’s annual revenue just moved above $100 billion. While Walmart is the […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Anderson
The Independent

Applebee’s executive’s email sparks mass resignation: ‘It tipped everyone over the edge’

An email from a franchise executive caused a mass resignation at an Applebee’s in Kansas after the executive suggested lowering wages amid inflation and higher gas prices. The email was sent by Wayne Pankratz, an executive at the franchise group in charge of the restaurant in Lawrence west of Kansas City in the eastern part of the state, the company confirmed. The message was sent to other executives and was later forwarded to the Lawrence location. Mr Pankratz argued in the email that higher gas prices and inflation presented an opportunity to cut wages as workers would be living...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discount Stores#Five Below#Dollar Stores#Instacart#Digital
TheStreet

American Drivers Spend How Much On Car Insurance?!

As anyone who has ever owned a car knows, driving is expensive in. than one — as the world reacted to Russia's invasion of Ukraine with sanctions and economic boycotts, gas prices around the world were one of the first to take a hit. But along with the initial...
TRAFFIC
Axios Des Moines

Hy-Vee announces layoffs as company phases "COVID projects"

Hy-Vee laid off an undisclosed number of employees earlier this week as the company transitions into a "post-COVID world," officials told Axios on Wednesday.Driving the news: Additional positions were hired for "COVID-related projects" that are no longer needed, said Tina Potthoff, vice president of communications for Hy-Vee.The majority of the people who were terminated were offered jobs in the grocery stores, she said. But those positions and wages may have differed from their initial job.Between the lines: Potthoff declined to share what departments were reduced, but one former employee who posted on LinkedIn about their termination Wednesday came from a corporate position.Employees who reported layoffs to KCCI were in corporate and technology roles, according to the TV station.Of note: Separate from the layoffs, Hy-Vee is also reducing the number of stores that offer Aisles Online services, like curbside pickup.The change comes as the company faces a worker shortage in its retail stores.Hit reply: Were you or someone you know recently laid off by Hy-Vee? Email us at desmoines@axios.com and share your story.
BUSINESS
marketplace.org

Apple enables some users to store IDs in their digital wallets

A fully digital wallet might be getting closer. Apple users in Arizona can now store their driver’s licenses on their phones and the company says the capability is coming soon to more states. People should still carry their physical ID as the feature is rolled out, Apple warned; the...
CELL PHONES
MyNorthwest.com

Ross: Battle against inflation with digital deals at the grocery store

I thought I would take this moment to update you on my battle against inflation. As you know, I’m driving 55 miles per hour and, thanks to my short commute, I am annoying very few people, and my mileage is now at 39.1 mpg and climbing. So, I count that as a win – and yesterday I decided to take the next step and start couponing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Retail
Country
India
Country
Vietnam
dot.LA

Meet the Reality Studio Betting Big on NFT TV

Sign up for dot.LA's daily newsletter for the latest news on Southern California's tech, startup and venture capital scene. The production company behind reality TV hits like “The Real World” is now entering the brave new world of NFTs. Glendale-based Bunim/Murray Productions is teaming with tech startup Virtual...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
84K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy