Billie Eilish Rocks Out in Rain-Soaked Grammy Performance of ‘Happier Than Ever’ Wearing Taylor Hawkins Shirt
By Chris Willman
SFGate
3 days ago
Billie Eilish was seeming Grammy-er than ever at Sunday night’s awards show, being a major presence on the telecast for the third year running in her young life. Besides being nominated for seven awards, she performed the song that was responsible for several of those noms, the title track from her...
The first batch of performers for this years Grammys has been announced, Variety notes. Billie Eilish, BTS, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Olivia Rodrigo, and Brandi Carlile are set to perform at the event, which takes place at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas on April 3. The event airs live at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS and livestreams on Paramount+, where it will remain available on demand.
Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
Al Roker has been very candid with his fans and followers about his journey towards becoming as healthy as can be. In a new chat he did with his wife, ABC journalist Deborah Roberts, the Today star provided a rare detailed glimpse into his life at home with his family.
A 24-year-old rapper killed in a Washington D.C. area shooting's funeral was a bit different, with some even saying it's "unethical" and "extreme." Markelle Morrow, who went by the rapper name 'Goonew', had a different funeral that organizers called "The Final Show," with the centerpiece of the party being his embalmed body, propped up in a corner.
Soulja Boy’s longtime girlfriend claims she had no idea that he was having a baby with a hairstylist until he posted about it on Instagram. Soulja Boy, 31, has some explaining to do to his longtime girlfriend Aliyah Hanes, 29, who claims that the rapper didn’t tell her that he was expecting a baby with another woman. If that weren’t bad enough, Aliyah — who said in a shocking interview with Daily Mail that she was “best friends and lovers” with Soulja Boy for “over a decade” — found out about his new bundle of (not so) joy on Instagram, when he posted a video on March 19 that announced to his fans that he was having a baby boy with an LA-based hairstylist named Jackie.
Hailey Bieber on Developing a Routine, Staying Grounded, & Double Cleansing | Waking Up With | ELLE. Hailey Bieber personally shut down rumors that she's expecting her first child following her Grammys appearance with Justin Bieber Sunday. Hailey appeared on the red carpet in a Saint Laurent dress. Some fans speculated whether she was pregnant based on photos from the event, which Radar Online turned into a news story. Radar posted about the story on its Instagram, and Hailey commented on the post. “I'm not pregnant leave me alone,” she wrote.
Anyone still questioning whether Billie Eilish can be considered the future of rock ‘n’ roll (to use Dave Grohl’s fighting words) got the answer after seeing her positively own the United Center Monday night. Now a few weeks deep into her “Happier Than Ever” world tour, Eilish...
Will Smith’s daughter, Willow Smith, is getting philosophical on Twitter. The singer and "Red Table Talk" co-host took to the social media platform on Saturday and shared some cryptic tweets about the "meaning of life" following her father’s resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Although “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” is earning middling reviews from critics (it launched on Rotten Tomatoes with a 59% from 39 reviews), nearly every critic agrees Mads Mikkelsen is a vast improvement over Johnny Depp as the villainous wizard Grindelwald. Depp played the character in “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” but he was removed from the new film just one week into production. Warner Bros. asked Depp to exit the movie following his libel case against The Sun. Mikkelsen was brought in to replace Depp.
Naturi Naughton took to Instagram to share photos from her gorgeous wedding day, including an adorable pic with her new hubby as the two stood alongside the couple's friend and her former 'Power' TV hubby, Omari Hardwick.
DC rap mainstay Goonew was shot and killed a few weeks ago, but over the weekend, the 24-year-old late rapper’s body was propped up on stage at a DC nightclub for a memorial service, much to the disgust of some critics and attendees. Complete with an iced-out watch, hoodie,...
From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
Mark Wahlberg is reaching a point in his life where it's becoming harder and harder to leave his family behind for months-long projects, which explains why the actor says the curtain is slowly inching to a close when it comes to his career in Hollywood. The 50-year-old actor spoke with...
John Travolta has left America behind for a new venture abroad, and fans were amazed when they found out what he was doing. The star has temporarily moved across the pond to the UK, where he's filming a new Christmas project, and he brought his best attitude with him. While...
Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
Tonight, we’ll be thinking about you, Glass Animals. Minutes before they were set to attend Sunday’s Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, the group announced that Dave Bayley — the group’s frontman — had tested positive for Covid and will be missing the awards show. “I...
Staying quiet. Chris Rock told an excited crowd that he wouldn't be speaking out about getting slapped by Will Smith just yet. The comic, 57, made a surprise appearance at the Comedy Cellar in New York City on Tuesday, April 5, and the audience gave him a warm welcome. “He literally only addressed it as […]
