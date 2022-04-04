ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Olivia Rodrigo wins best new artist at Grammy Awards

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (AP) — Olivia Rodrigo wins best...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Sea Coast Echo

Olivia Rodrigo, Foo Fighters and Silk Sonic win big at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Olivia Rodrigo, Foo Fighters and Silk Sonic were among the big winners at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The annual ceremony took place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Tuesday night (22.03.22) and saw Olivia crowned Best New Pop Artist and Female Artist of the Year, while 'good 4 u' was voted as the TikTok Bop of the Year.
MUSIC
SFGate

First Grammy Performers Unveiled: Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Billie Eilish, More

The Recording Academy has announced the first slate of artists to perform at this year’s show: Taking the stage on Music’s proverbial Biggest Night will be current nominees Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo. Taking place live from...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Dave Grohl In Tears In 1st Photo Since Taylor Hawkins Death As He Arrives Back In LA

Dave Grohl sobbed as he landed back in Los Angeles along with his Foo Fighters bandmate, devastated over the death of Taylor Hawkins. Dave Grohl was filled with emotions he arrived back in California after the unexpected death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. The 53-year-old could be seen sobbing at Los Angeles International Airport as he embraced who is believed to be his manager John Silva on Saturday, March 26. The two men were surrounded surrounded by Dave’s other bandmates including Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee and Samantha Sidley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Ashish

5 Reasons to Live in Las Vegas

When you think of living in Las Vegas, do you think of the casinos, clubs, and resorts? Well, it's not just a great place to visit, it's a fantastic place to live. If you're planning on living in Las Vegas, you're already on the path to a life filled with excitement. Here are five reasons that will make the city win you over.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

BTS to require masks during Las Vegas concerts at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - K-pop band BTS will require all concertgoers to wear masks during their Las Vegas performances this April. Allegiant Stadium made the announcement via Twitter on Monday regarding the group’s “BTS Permission to Dance On Stage” tour. Though the venue will not require...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
WWD

Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. After being postponed from late January in Los Angeles to early April in Las Vegas, the 2022 Grammy Awards finally returned Sunday, and brought out the year’s biggest stars in music. The ceremony was hosted by Trevor Noah, stepping into awards ceremony hosting duties directly on the heels of last Sunday’s Oscars infamous slap between presenter Chris Rock and guest Will Smith. Performers for the 2022 Grammys ranged from best new artist nominee Olivia Rodrigo to previous big winner Billie Eilish, with Lady Gaga, J Balvin, BTS, Brandi Carlile, John Legend and more taking...
LOS ANGELES, CA
8 News Now

Grammys make impact on Las Vegas businesses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The Grammys, music’s biggest night, is almost here, and Las Vegas is the ultimate destination to hold such a big event for the first time. The traffic that the Grammys will be bringing in is good news for independent workers and small businesses. Aaron Stewart owns the Secret Menu, which offers a […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
#Grammy Awards#Copyright#All Rights Reserved#Ap#The Associated Press
8 News Now

Las Vegas offering Free Concerts in the Park Series

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The city of Las Vegas will be sponsoring eight free outdoor spring concerts from March 12 to May 20. The public is invited to bring chairs or blankets to enjoy the free afternoon and evening performances listed below. Saturday, March 12, 2 p.m. Local entertainer Cam Calloway and his band will […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

Scott Bakula's Next Big TV Gig After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Revealed

Scott Bakula's first new television series since NCIS: New Orleans was canceled last year might remind viewers of Yellowstone. The former Star Trek: Enterprise star will lead Unbroken, an NBC drama pilot written and created by Shaun Cassidy. The new series will focus on three ranch families in California. The...
TV SERIES

