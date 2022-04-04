ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panhandler robs 79-year-old man when he takes out wallet to help: NYPD

By Aliza Chasan
 3 days ago

QUEENS (PIX11) — A panhandler robbed a man in Queens when he pulled out his wallet to give the woman some money, police said Sunday.

The woman, who’s believed to be in her 20s, approached the 79-year-old victim inside a restaurant at 37-19 Junction Boulevard on March 28, officials said. She asked the man if he could spare any change.

The woman grabbed around $80 from the man, police said. He tried to stop her, but fell to the ground during the struggle.

Officials said the woman fled the scene. They asked for help identifying her.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Correction: This post originally listed an incorrect address for the robbery.

