ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

‘Paradise Square’ Review: A Belabored History Lesson of a Broadway Musical

By Naveen Kumar
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe body can sometimes say more than words, but even the most expressive moves cannot make a coherent case for “Paradise Square.” The blunt and belabored history lesson of a new musical set in Manhattan’s Five Points, and produced by Garth Drabinsky, purports to be a fable of American race relations....

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

"Putting It Together": Creating a classic Broadway musical

Director James Lapine's New York Times bestselling book chronicles the creation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Stephen Sondheim musical, "Sunday in the Park with George." Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with Lapine, the show's director and book writer, and with original stars Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters, to connect the dots of how this musical exploration of a pointillist painting broke new ground for a Broadway musical.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Len Blavatnik
Person
Garth Drabinsky
Person
Moisés Kaufman
Essence

'14 Years Later, Our Paths Crossed': 5 Times Celebrity Women Fell In Love With Men From Their Past

From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway Musical#Musicals#Dance Moves#History Lesson#The Broadway#Performing#Musical Theater#American#Irish#Black Americans
SFGate

Best Bets: Matthais Goerne, Seong-Jin Cho Perform Lieder At Sf's Herbst Theatre

There is an extraordinary pairing of talent on tap for a recital on the San Francisco Performances lineup Saturday night at the Herbst Theatre. The world-renowned German baritone Matthias Goerne, famed for his turns on opera stages and concert halls around the globe, joins forces with the rising young piano star Seong-Jin Cho, the first South Korean ever to win the International Chopin Competition, for a program that will include music from "At Sunset," their 2021 album of late Romantic era music by Richard Wagner, Hans Pfitzner and Richard Strauss.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Forsyth County News

Sudie Crouch: I found a lesson in the music

Mama asked me the other day how long I took piano lessons. “Eight years,” I said. “I started in first grade and quit at the beginning of ninth.”. “Hmmph,” she chirped. “So you took it that long and can’t play a note?”. I wouldn’t go that...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
SFGate

Grammys 2022: The Complete Winners List

The 64th Grammy Awards moved from January in Los Angeles to April in Las Vegas this year thanks to another Covid surge. Trevor Noah, who made his Grammy debut last year, returned to host a show that included performances by Silk Sonic, Lady Gaga, Chris Stapleton, Billie Eilish, BTS, and Olivia Rodrigo. Here’s a rundown of all the Grammy winners.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy