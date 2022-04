Nebraska women’s basketball player Whitney Brown has put her name in the NCAA transfer portal database with plans to go to a new program. A Nebraska spokesperson confirmed the news on Tuesday evening. The walk-on from Grand Island was with the Huskers for two seasons, appearing in 45 games with one start. This season she played in 19 games off the bench, finishing with 29 points and six assists.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 14 HOURS AGO