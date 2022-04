Nine people are dead after a bus belonging to the University of the Southwest (USW) crashed with members of its golf teams on board. The mens and women’s USW golf teams were returning home from competitions at Midland College in west Texas when the accident happened late on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the University told The Independent that there were nine people onboard the bus when it collided head-on with a Ford pickup truck nine miles from the city of Andrews, northwest of Midland-Odessa.Nine people have been killed, including the USW coach and six students. Two other students who who...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 21 DAYS AGO