A Hunting Dog Was Bitten By A Wolf In The Upper Peninsula

Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources says a hunting dog was bitten by a wolf in Marquette.

The DNR says the dog and another beagle were being trained on Tuesday by their owner when the attack happened.

The dog chased a rabbit about 200 yards off a trail when the wolf bit it’s hind leg.

The dog is expected to make a full recovery and the wolf was not aggressive towards the hunter. The wolf’s behavior was described as normal by the DNR.