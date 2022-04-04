A Hunting Dog Was Bitten By A Wolf In The Upper Peninsula
Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources says a hunting dog was bitten by a wolf in Marquette.
The DNR says the dog and another beagle were being trained on Tuesday by their owner when the attack happened.
The dog chased a rabbit about 200 yards off a trail when the wolf bit it’s hind leg.
The dog is expected to make a full recovery and the wolf was not aggressive towards the hunter. The wolf’s behavior was described as normal by the DNR.
