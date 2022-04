MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports that Max Scherzer will most likely start the New York Mets second game of the season against his former team, the Washington Nationals. Scherzer has been dealing with hamstring tightness but participated in a Tuesday bullpen session. He was scratched from an intrasquad start on Saturday due to the issue. The 37-year-old will start his 15th season in the majors and remains one of the elite pitchers in the league. Scherzer signed a three-year, $130 million contract with the Mets in the offseason.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO