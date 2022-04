DURHAM — The Seacoast Chabad Jewish Center will host a community-wide celebration of Purim, the holiday commemorating the Jewish people’s salvation in Persia of old. The festivities will be held at the Seacoast Chabad Jewish Center on Wednesday, March 16, featuring a comedy night, Chinese buffet and Hamantaschen - an ancient holiday delicacy. In addition, the celebration will feature the headliner comedian Juston McKinney, Mishloach - Manot and reading of the Book of Esther, known in Hebrew as the...

PORTSMOUTH, NH ・ 23 DAYS AGO