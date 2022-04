SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police say six people are dead and at least ten others have been injured after a shooting early Sunday morning in downtown Sacramento. Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said at a news conference that police were patrolling the area at about 2 a.m. when they heard gunfire. When they arrived at the scene, they found a large crowd gathered on the street and six people dead. Another 10 either took themselves or were transported to hospitals.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO