All of the familiar PGA Tour faces will be on hand when the 2022 Masters tees off Thursday at Augusta National. The 2022 Masters field is loaded with the PGA Tour's elite, from world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler to reigning U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm and four-time major winners Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka. Five-time Masters winner Tiger Woods and defending champion Hideki Matsuyama are both trying to go on Thursday, but who should you prioritize in your 2022 Masters fantasy golf rankings? Rahm is the 10-1 favorite in Caesars Sportsbook's latest 2022 Masters odds, with Justin Thomas the 14-1 second choice.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 3 HOURS AGO