Transcript: Pit Road - Martin Truex Jr.

Ty Dillon, No. 42 ChevyLiners.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “While the result might not show it, I feel like today was one of the best races so far this season where our No. 42 Camaro ZL1 had speed. Even though we had to start deep in the field, I was able to steadily move forward and battle for a spot inside the top-15 in the opening stage. Our ChevyLiners.com Chevrolet fought a loose in, tight in the middle and loose off handling condition, but small air pressure adjustments helped the overall balance. Pit strategy was all over the board which caught us a lap down. We fought our way to be in the free pass position to get back on the lead lap, but it was taken from us when we were called for being involved in the accident. That could have opened the door for us to move back through the field, because I thought our car was good enough to do so. This Petty GMS team will keep battling though and we’ll shift our focus to Martinsville under the lights."

