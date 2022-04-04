The Traverse City Coast Guard Auxiliary Now Offers A Boater Safety Class

The Traverse City Coast Guard Auxiliary is now offering a boater safety class.

The class will meet in two sessions on Thursday May 5th from 5:30 to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday May 7th from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Participants must attend both classes to receive the boater safety certificate.

The class is $15 and that covers the cost of the book and certificate.

Pre-register by May 3rd by emailing Dianne Walker at diannewalk48@gmail.com.

There is a requirement of a minimum of eight students needed in order for the class to be held.