ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

The Traverse City Coast Guard Auxiliary Now Offers A Boater Safety Class

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wW4Fv_0eyOJ4Dd00

The Traverse City Coast Guard Auxiliary is now offering a boater safety class.

The class will meet in two sessions on Thursday May 5th from 5:30 to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday May 7th from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Participants must attend both classes to receive the boater safety certificate.

The class is $15 and that covers the cost of the book and certificate.

Pre-register by May 3rd by emailing Dianne Walker at diannewalk48@gmail.com.

There is a requirement of a minimum of eight students needed in order for the class to be held.

Comments / 0

Related
WTGS

Chatham County offers free boater safety courses this summer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Police Dept. Marine Patrol is offering free boater safety courses through September. The Georgia DNR-approved course is for anyone who wishes to operate a vessel on Georgia waterways. The classes will be held at the Moose Lodge in Savannah from 9 a.m....
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
The Daily Reporter

Lake association hosts boater safety class

On March 19, the Coldwater Lake Association building filled up with many young or inexperienced boaters taking the Boater Safety Class led by the Branch County Sheriff's Marine Patrol Officers Josh Vickers and Mike Spencer. The class was at capacity with 50 students attending. "It's great to have so many...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Traverse City, MI
Traverse City, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Cars
Local
Michigan Government
Traverse City, MI
Cars
UpNorthLive.com

Upper Peninsula undersheriff arrested for drunk driving in Traverse City

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Upper Peninsula undersheriff was arrested for drunk driving at the Great Wolf Lodge in Traverse City on March 3, according to the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office. Captain Randy Fewless said Houghton County Undersheriff Kevin Coppo was arrested after he backed into an...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Tri-City Herald

1st hunter ed class offered in Tri-Cities since the start of the pandemic

The Richland Rod & Gun Club has set its first hunter education class since the start of the COVID pandemic to coincide with spring break for many Tri-Cities area students. The class, offered in coordination with the Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife, will cover firearms and outdoor safety, wildlife management and hunter responsibility.
TRI-CITIES, WA
WDIO-TV

Coast Guard investigating sinking tugboat in Duluth

The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating after someone reported on Monday morning that an old tugboat was partially submerged. Investigators from Marine Safety Unit Duluth went out and determined there was no pollution or impact to the environment. They'll now work with the tug's owner to determine a plan forward.
DULUTH, MN
NBC Miami

Coast Guard Searching for Missing Person North of Marathon

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing person Friday near the Florida Keys, officials said. A good Samaritan reported finding aircraft debris approximately 55 miles north of Marathon, the USCG Southeast division tweeted. Further information was not available. Officials urged anyone with information to call 305-292-8727. Download our...
MARATHON, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dianne Walker
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

New York State Boater Safety Courses To Be Offered Next Month

Summer is right around the corner and everyone wants to be able to enjoy it safely. I don't think I can say this enough, boats and the summer go together perfectly. For as much as a day on the water can be fun, danger can happen quickly in any situation and it's important to be able to know what to do. The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office announced that they will be offering boating safety courses to help educate boaters and to encourage the safe use of boats.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
WCBD Count on 2

Coast Guard rescues 4 stranded kayakers from Georgia coast

LITTLE TYBEE ISLAND, GA (WCBD) – Four people who were stranded on Little Tybee Island were rescued Saturday by the United States Coast Guard. According to the Coast Guard, watchstanders were notified of the men stranded on Little Tybee Island just before 3:00 p.m. Saturday. They were low on food and water after camping Friday […]
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
K102.5

Traverse City Orchard Charges .50¢ For Cars To U-turn

Traverse City is one of the best cities in Michigan to visit during the Summer. In the winter time I definitely feel bad for the year-round residents but I feel like the payoff when they have good weather makes it all worth it. Apart from all the beaches, fishing and festivities that go down, the wineries and orchards are some of the main attractions, especially on Old Mission peninsula. There's one orchard in particular that's got a pretty funny sign, which I think is actually supposed to be taken literally.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Two Sessions#Boater#Vehicles
9&10 News

Northwest Michigan RV and Camping Show Returns to Traverse City

With the ice and snow melting it’s almost that time of year were RVs start appearing all around Northern Michigan. The 30th annual Northwest Michigan RV and Camping Show is making it’s return after missing the past two years due to COVID. President and CEO of the Michigan...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
617K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy