Gia Giudice Looks ‘Pretty In Pink’ Amid Christian Carmichael Breakup Speculations

By Kristine Belonio
 3 days ago
Gia Giudice looked stunning in her all-pink outfit when she stepped out for the night amid speculations that she and Christian Carmichael might have already broken up. On Sunday, the 21-year-old “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star took to Instagram to show off the look she put on for a night...

