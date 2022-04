Caitlyn Jenner is headed to work for Fox News. The network announced Thursday that Jenner, the former athlete and reality TV star, has been hired as a Fox News contributor. "Caitlyn's story is an inspiration to us all," Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said. "She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience."

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO