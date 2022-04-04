ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silk Sonic’s ‘Leave the Door Open’ Wins Song of the Year at 2022 Grammys: We’re ‘Going to Be Singing This Song Forever’

By Katie Bain
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Silk Sonic are going to have to leave the door open to get all their Grammys into the house, with the duo winning their third trophy of the night when they took the song of the year category.

The duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak took the stage with their producer, D’Mile who revealed — while being embraced by the two artists — that his mother passed away just this past Wednesday. “Andy, couldn’t be prouder to be doing this with you,” Mars then said in his acceptance speech, gesturing toward .Paak, with the audio on the show then briefly going silent to mute .Paak. While we may never know what he said, Mars picked up the speech and noted to the fans that “Because of you guys, Andy and I are going to be singing this song forever.”

In the song of the year category, “Leave the Door Open” beat tunes including Justin Bieber’s “Peaches,” Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” and Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever.” The deeply smooth lead single comes from Silk Sonic’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums No. 1 album An Evening With Silk Sonic.

Earlier this night, “Leave the Door Open” also won awards for best R&B song and best R&B performance, tying with Jazmine Sullivan’s “Pick Up Your Feelings” in this latter category. “Leave the Door Open” is also nominated for record of the year.

Silk Sonic also opened the evening’s telecast with a spirited performance of “777,” a nod to Las Vegas where the Grammys are happening this year, and also to their Sin City residency, which wrapped just wrapped the night before.

