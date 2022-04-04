ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

BTS Channels James Bond for Undercover ‘Butter’ Performance at the 2022 Grammys

By Starr Bowenbank
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

BTS ‘ chart-topping single “Butter” made its Grammy debut on Sunday (April 3). The K-pop stars took to the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and channeled James Bond for their performance of the hit track for the awards show.

Before kicking off the track, the septet went for theatrics and played into the secret-agent theme, slinging top-secret cards between members Jin, Jimin, V, RM, J-Hope, Suga and Jungkook, dodging neon-blue lasers and, of course, performing top-notch choreography before delving in to the rap portion of the track. Fellow Grammy nominee Olivia Rodrigo was even a part of the global superstars’ performance, resulting in a flirty moment with her and V before the spectacle commenced.

The high-energy performance comes just days after Jungkook tested positive for COVID-19. BTS’ management group, Big Hit, revealed that he was able to recover just in time for their appearance at the awards show. “We would like to inform you that BTS member Jungkook has made a full recovery from COVID-19 and his quarantine has concluded as of Saturday, April 2,” the company shared in a statement posted to Weverse.

BTS is nominated for one award in the best pop duo/group performance category for “Butter.” The nod serves as their second recognition from the Recording Academy. The septet was first nominated for a Grammy in 2021, also in the best pop duo/group performance category, for “Dynamite” which spent a total of 32 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 . “Butter,” meanwhile, spent a total of 10 weeks in the No. 1 spot on the all-genre chart.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Grammy Awards Performers Announced

The Recording Academy® has announced the first group of artists to perform at this year's 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS®. Taking the stage on Music's Biggest Night® will be current nominees Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo. Hosted by Trevor Noah live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, THE 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS will be broadcast live Sunday, April 3 (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Brothers Osborne received two GRAMMY...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Grammys 2022 Performers Announced: Billie Eilish, BTS, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, and More

The first batch of performers for this years Grammys has been announced, Variety notes. Billie Eilish, BTS, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Olivia Rodrigo, and Brandi Carlile are set to perform at the event, which takes place at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas on April 3. The event airs live at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS and livestreams on Paramount+, where it will remain available on demand.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suga
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Person
Ben Platt
Elle

Hailey Bieber Breaks Silence on Rumors She's Pregnant After Grammys Appearance: ‘Leave Me Alone’

Hailey Bieber on Developing a Routine, Staying Grounded, & Double Cleansing | Waking Up With | ELLE. Hailey Bieber personally shut down rumors that she's expecting her first child following her Grammys appearance with Justin Bieber Sunday. Hailey appeared on the red carpet in a Saint Laurent dress. Some fans speculated whether she was pregnant based on photos from the event, which Radar Online turned into a news story. Radar posted about the story on its Instagram, and Hailey commented on the post. “I'm not pregnant leave me alone,” she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Dropped Tears,’ Nearly Had to ‘Change Careers’ After Turning Down $14.5 Million for a Movie

Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Pop Duo#Rm#Big Hit#Weverse#The Recording Academy
Billboard

You Have to See This Backstage Lovefest Between Lady Gaga, Jon Batiste & SZA at the Grammys: ‘This Community Needs You’

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga couldn’t help but gush over Jon Batiste and SZA backstage at the 2022 Grammys on Sunday, and the feeling was very mutual. “You’re like joy inside one person. Thank you; thank you for all you do for everybody,” Gaga told the “Freedom” singer as she pulled him in for a hug, in footage captured by Entertainment Tonight. And just as Batiste was returning the compliment by calling Gaga “one of [his] heroes” and telling her to “give ’em hell,” who should roll into the conversation but a wheelchair-bound SZA, who couldn’t help but rave...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Hannah Lux Davis Shares Priceless Advice for Aspiring Music Video Directors at Grammy U Masterclass

Click here to read the full article. All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Hannah Lux Davis shared a bit of priceless advice for student filmmakers and other up-and-coming directors while discussing her creative process during the Grammy U Masterclass event in Las Vegas on Friday (April 1). Davis, who has directed music videos for Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Katy Perry, 5 Seconds of Summer, Charli XCX, Kacey Musgraves, Demi Lovato, Nicki Minaj and...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Grammy
Billboard

Nicki Minaj Makes ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Debut, Raps ‘Monster’ Just Like Adele Did: Watch

Click here to read the full article. The Late Late Show With James Corden‘s popular “Carpool Karaoke” segment returned Wednesday night (April 6), with none other than the Queen herself sitting in the passenger seat. Nicki Minaj joined Corden on a hilarious ride around Los Angeles, where the duo rapped along to some of the star’s biggest hits, including “Super Bass,” “Starships” and “Chun-Li,” plus two of her newest Hot 100 entries — “Do We Have a Problem?” with Lil Baby and “Blick Blick” with Coi Leray — and, of course, “Anaconda.” “You see how meaningful the words are, the inspiration?” Minaj...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Ezra Miller Arrest Prompts Emergency Warner Bros. Meeting About Star’s Future

Click here to read the full article. Will Smith isn’t the only Hollywood star facing career backlash in the wake of a public outburst. On March 30, Warner Bros. and DC executives held an emergency impromptu meeting to discuss Ezra Miller’s future with the studio following The Flash star’s recent arrest for disorderly conduct and harassment. According to a knowledgeable source, the consensus in the room was to hit pause on any future projects involving Miller including possible appearances in the DC Extended Universe. The studio has more than a year before it has to make any hard decisions about a potential...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ From ‘Encanto’ Now Tops Billboard’s Greatest of All Time Disney Songs Chart Ranking

Click here to read the full article. The Disney soundtrack canon officially has its first new addition of the 2020s, thanks to the accompanying set to the breakout hit animated film Encanto. The soundtrack first topped the Billboard 200 albums chart dated Jan. 15, while also notching a pair of top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, the Lin-Manuel Miranda-penned  “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” (credited to Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and the Encanto Cast) and “Surface Pressure” (Jessica Darrow) — with “Bruno” becoming the first song from an animated Disney film...
MUSIC
Billboard

Shanna Moakler Congratulates Ex Travis Barker on Vegas Ceremony With Kourtney Kardashian: ‘I Wish Them the Best’

Click here to read the full article. It’s all love for Shanna Moakler, who wished ex Travis Barker all the best after the Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney Kardashian got pretend married in Las Vegas on Monday morning. “Congratulations to the happy couple,” Moakler, 47 reportedly told People magazine in a statement. “I wish them the best that life has to offer on their journey together.” Barker, 46 and Kardashian, 42, visited a Sin City wedding chapel earlier this week and got hitched by an Elvis impersonator while in town for the Grammy Awards. But sources confirmed to Billboard that while the pair...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Billboard

Who Should Replace Kanye West at Coachella? Vote!

Click here to read the full article. Coachella 2022 is just around the corner, but headliner Kanye West is no longer performing, sources confirmed to Billboard Monday (April 4). Harry Styles and Billie Eilish are still set for the event — which is set for the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24 — but who do you think should fill in for the rapper, who was set to headline April 17 and 24? Names are starting to float around, sources have told Billboard, and multiple high-profile musicians are on the list. The Weeknd is in talks to take the Yeezy’s spot,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Billboard

Justin Bieber Went 0-for-8 at the 2022 Grammys: Who Else Has Done That?

Click here to read the full article. Justin Bieber was shut out at the 2022 Grammys, despite eight nominations – twice as many as he’d ever had in any one year. He’s not the first artist to go 0-for-8 at the Grammys. Three other superstars — Rihanna, Kanye West and Jay-Z — have experienced the same fate in recent years. When the 1965 awards were announced in March 1966, Paul McCartney went 0-for-9, which remains the biggest shutout in Grammy history. But that was five years before the Grammys became a live telecast, so few even noticed. (The Grammys really only...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

740
Followers
1K+
Post
408K+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy