BTS Channels James Bond for Undercover ‘Butter’ Performance at the 2022 Grammys

BTS ‘ chart-topping single “Butter” made its Grammy debut on Sunday (April 3). The K-pop stars took to the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and channeled James Bond for their performance of the hit track for the awards show.

Before kicking off the track, the septet went for theatrics and played into the secret-agent theme, slinging top-secret cards between members Jin, Jimin, V, RM, J-Hope, Suga and Jungkook, dodging neon-blue lasers and, of course, performing top-notch choreography before delving in to the rap portion of the track. Fellow Grammy nominee Olivia Rodrigo was even a part of the global superstars’ performance, resulting in a flirty moment with her and V before the spectacle commenced.

The high-energy performance comes just days after Jungkook tested positive for COVID-19. BTS’ management group, Big Hit, revealed that he was able to recover just in time for their appearance at the awards show. “We would like to inform you that BTS member Jungkook has made a full recovery from COVID-19 and his quarantine has concluded as of Saturday, April 2,” the company shared in a statement posted to Weverse.

BTS is nominated for one award in the best pop duo/group performance category for “Butter.” The nod serves as their second recognition from the Recording Academy. The septet was first nominated for a Grammy in 2021, also in the best pop duo/group performance category, for “Dynamite” which spent a total of 32 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 . “Butter,” meanwhile, spent a total of 10 weeks in the No. 1 spot on the all-genre chart.