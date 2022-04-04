Chris Stapleton Wins Best Country Album at 2022 Grammys, Shouts Out His Twins Turning Four

Click here to read the full article.

Chris Stapleton added to his Grammy total Sunday (April 3) night at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The 2022 Grammy winner for best country album was Stapleton’s Starting Over album, following the country singer-songwriter winning the non-televised category of best country song at the 2022 Grammys for “Cold.” Stapleton is now a seven-time Grammy Award winner.

Taking the stage to accept the award, Stapleton shouted out his children and spoke about the sacrifices artists sometimes have to make while balancing career and family.

“I’m a dad of five today is my twins’ birthday — they’re four years old, so I’m thinking a lot about sacrifice. I missed out on some of their birthdays. Everybody in this room has made some kind of sacrifice,” Stapleton said. “I know that it hurts sometimes but hopefully we’re all doing it so that we make the world a better place and the people live in it love each other and have a good time together and come together.”

Starting Over topped Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and reached No. 3 on the all-genre Billboard 200. Prior to winning the Grammy for best country album, Starting Over was named album of the year by both the Country Music Association Awards and the Academy of Country Music Awards.