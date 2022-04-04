ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
J Balvin Delivers an Electrifying Medley With Maria Becerra at 2022 Grammys

By Jessica Roiz
 3 days ago

J Balvi n and Maria Becerra took center stage at the 2022 Grammys Sunday night (April 3) to perform their melodious reggaeton “Que Mas Pues?”

Following Silk Sonic and Olivia Rodriguez’s sets, Balvin and Becerra were among the early performers at the award ceremony. Balvin arrived on the stage wearing a monochromatic red outfit, and Becerra rocking a leather snakeskin two-piece. The two performed part of their collaboration, surrounded by electrifying hooks left and right. This marked Becerra’s first time at the Grammys.

After his performance with the Argentina artist — a 2021 Latin Grammy best new artist nominee — Balvin moved to another stage to perform his Skrillex-assisted EDM bop “In Da Ghetto,” which earned the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Latin Airplay chart in Sept. 2021.

It was a Balvin mini-concert, as the Colombian superstar climbed to the middle of a pyramid-like setting, where he was joined by more than 50 dancers in black shirts and sparkly white gloves doing a synchronized dance with their arms.

After his set, Balvin signed off with his signature phrase, “It’s J Balvin man, Latino gang!”

Balvin’s Jose was nominated for best musica urbana album at the 2022 Grammys. The category — which also included heavy-hitter nominees Rauw Alejandro ( Afrodisiaco ), Karol G ( KG0516 ), and Kali Uchis ( Sin Miedo ) — was awarded to Bad Bunny’s El Ultimo Tour del Mundo during the Grammys premiere.

The 2022 Grammy nominations were announced back in November with the expectation that winners would be revealed on Jan. 31. The ceremony — hosted once more by Trevor Noah — was delayed due to COVID-19.

