Man killed by hit-and-run driver in Boyle Heights: LAPD

By Cameron Kiszla, with reporting by Sam Bader
 3 days ago

A man was killed by a hit-and-run driver as he walked in a crosswalk Saturday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The man, estimated to be in his 40s or 50s, was crossing Whittier Boulevard at the intersection with Esperanza Street just after 10 p.m. when he was struck by a car, which then did not stop to help, police said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department declared the man dead at the scene, and police did not have a description of the hit-and-run vehicle to release.

