ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil extends losses on reserves release, Yemen truce

By Florence Tan
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hAlrF_0eyOGu8500

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices extended losses on Monday as investors eyed the release of supplies from strategic reserves from consuming nations, while a truce in Yemen could ease supply disruption concerns in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures fell 79 cents, or 0.8%, to $103.60 a barrel by 0037 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $98.45 a barrel, down 82 cents, or 0.8%. Both contracts slipped $1 when markets opened on Monday.

The United Nations has brokered a two-month truce between a Saudi-led coalition and the Houthi group aligned with Iran for the first time in the seven-year conflict. Saudi oil facilities have come under attack by the Houthis during the conflict, adding to supply disruption from Russia.

“This was a threat to supply, and a ceasefire would reduce that threat to supply,” said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group.

Oil and gas condensate production at the world’s No. 2 exporter fell to 11.01 million barrels per day (bpd) in March, from an average output of 11.08 million bpd in February, industry sources said. Russian oil refining and exports have been hit by Western sanctions and buyer aversion following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Estimates of the Russian oil supply loss ranges from 1 million to 3 million bpd.

Oil prices slumped about 13% last week after U.S. President Joe Biden announced that up to 1 million bpd of oil will be sold from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) for six months starting in May. Biden said the release, the third in the past six months, will serve as a bridge until domestic producers can boost output and bring supply back into balance with demand.

The U.S. Energy Department formally outlined a sale of oil from emergency reserves while members of the International Energy Agency also agreed to release more oil on Friday.

“The joint efforts of the US and its allies could temporarily balance off the supply shortfalls in 2022, but it might not be a long-term solution,” said Tina Teng, a markets analyst at CMC Markets APAC & Canada in a note.

“Also, the U.S. oil producers may be reluctant for an output increase to keep profit high.”

Despite calls from Biden for U.S. energy firms to ramp up production, growth in rig count remains slow as drillers continue to return cash to shareholders from high crude prices rather than boost production.

Demand concerns at China, the world’s top oil importer, persist as its most populous city Shanghai has extended COVID-19 lockdowns.

China’s transport ministry expects a 20% drop in road traffic and a 55% fall in flights during the three-day Qingming holiday due to a flare-up of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Fox News

Oil and gas groups call out Biden: 'We would love to produce more, bring gas prices down'

Oil and gas industry representatives blasted President Biden Wednesday for blaming companies for the gas price surge. "Which is it? You can’t blame Putin and us at the same time. The bottom line is we are not price makers, we are price takers. We suffer from low prices and then we have higher prices. That is based on the price of oil globally," Western Energy Alliance President Kathleen Sgamma told "Fox & Friends."
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Refining#Petroleum#Oil Markets#The United Nations#Saudi#Houthi#Price Futures Group#Russian#Western
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Air Force

The United States has the largest defense budget in the world, spending over $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020. It also has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. All branches of the military fly some form of aircraft, including the Air Force, Marine Corps, Army, and Navy. With 13,247 aircraft, the […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Chinese-owned TikTok rushes to move all US user data to the US and put American staff in control to head off privacy concerns by DC regulators over spying by Communist government

Chinese-owned TikTok is frantically working to move all data it holds on US users to the US, and putting an American team in control, according to reports. ByteDance, owner of the popular social video app, has launched Project Texas, which will also see an end to US employees reporting to its managers in Beijing.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

395K+
Followers
309K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy