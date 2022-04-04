ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Pop singers say bus was ‘caught in the crossfire’ of Sacramento shooting

By Jeremiah Martinez, Nexstar Media Wire
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YCITW_0eyOGtFM00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. ( KTXL ) — Pop duo Aly & AJ said they sheltered in place as shots rung out in a mass shooting that left six people dead.

“Distraught by the mass shooting last night outside the venue in Sacramento,” Alyson Michalka and AJ Michalka, the sisters who make up the duo, wrote on Twitter. “All of our thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives and those recovering today. We’re praying for the health care workers caring for them. We hope all our fans made it home safe.”

The duo said their tour bus was “caught in the crossfire” after their performance at the Crest Theatre in downtown Sacramento. They sheltered in place during the shooting and said that everyone in their touring group is fine.

“Thank you for everyone reaching out,” the duo said. “A reminder to keep your loved ones extra close today. We have to do something about gun violence in this country.”

Hip-Hop artist Tyler, the Creator also performed in downtown Sacramento on Saturday night at the Golden 1 Center.

California mass shooting: 6 dead, 12 injured in Sacramento

Singer Kali Uchis, who was one of the openers for the concert, tweeted a statement about Sunday morning’s mass shooting.

“Devastated by the mass shooting last night in Sacramento near the venue we performed at,” Uchis wrote. “Our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. We pray the injured recover quickly and that everyone at our show made it home safely.”

Six people were killed and 12 were injured when multiple shooters fired amid crowds as bars and nightclubs emptied for the night in the second mass shooting in five weeks in California’s capital city, the police chief said.

Three of those killed were women and three were men, Police Chief Kathy Lester told reporters.

The suspects were still at large Sunday afternoon and authorities said they had recovered at least one firearm and were reviewing video footage posted to social media that showed what appeared to be an altercation before the gunfire erupted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC10

Who were the four victims killed in the Sacramento Church shooting?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Church in Sacramento has released biographies remembering the lives of the four victims killed in the February shooting at the church. On Feb. 28, David Mora, 39, killed his children —Samantha Mora Gutierrez, 10; Samarah Mora Gutierrez, 9; Samia Mora Gutierrez, 13 -- and Nathaniel Kong, 59, during a supervised visit before killing himself.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Shooting In West Sacramento Sends One To Hospital, One Arrested

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A shooting in West Sacramento Saturday night sent one to the hospital and a perpetrator was arrested, said the West Sacramento Police Department. Around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night West Sacramento Police Officers responded to West Capitol Avenue to reports of a shooting. The victim, a 32-year-old Rancho Cordova resident, was taken to the hospital for a single gunshot wound to the chest. He underwent surgery and is in critical but stable condition. The shooting suspect, 51-year-old Leaetta Montgomery of Sacramento, was arrested at the scene and remains in custody.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police Investigate Collision, Shooting In Downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers were investigating a crash and shooting in the downtown Sacramento area Wednesday night, authorities said. According to the Sacramento Police Department, reports of a collision and shots fired came in at around 8 p.m. from the area of 13th and V streets. No injuries were reported. There was no further information available at this time, police said.
SACRAMENTO, CA
94.1 KRNA

Dead Rapper’s Body Propped Up At Nightclub For “The Final Show”

A 24-year-old rapper killed in a Washington D.C. area shooting's funeral was a bit different, with some even saying it's "unethical" and "extreme." Markelle Morrow, who went by the rapper name 'Goonew', had a different funeral that organizers called "The Final Show," with the centerpiece of the party being his embalmed body, propped up in a corner.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aj Michalka
Person
Kali Uchis
KCRA.com

Body of missing Sacramento woman found, authorities say

ALTA, Calif. — The body of a missing 26-year-old Sacramento woman was found Sunday morning near Alta, authorities said. Kerina Blue's body was found near Green Valley Trail, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday. The sheriff's office told KCRA 3 the death does not seem to be suspicious at this time.
ALTA, CA
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
KFOR

Severe weather chances Sunday and Monday

After a great Saturday, severe weather is in the forecast again Sunday and Monday. Look for clear skies and light winds Saturday night with lows near 50. Sunday will be warmer with increasing clouds in the afternoon. By late afternoon to evening, thunderstorms will form. Hail will be the biggest risk, however high winds and a very low tornado threat exist too.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Downtown Sacramento#Nightclub#Tour Bus#Caught In The Crossfire
ABC10

Rancho Cordova man hospitalized after shooting in West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The West Sacramento Police Department said a man has been hospitalized and is in critical, but stable condition after a shooting Saturday night. Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11:30 p.m. to the 1000 block of West Capitol Avenue. They found a 32-year-old man, a Rancho Cordova resident, with a gunshot wound in his chest. He was transported to a local hospital where he had surgery and is in critical, but stable condition.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
KFOR

Strong to severe storms Sunday into Monday

A stalled out front will be the focus of some strong to severe storms. Sunday evening, look for a few scattered storms to form near sunset in southwestern Oklahoma. The storms will move slowly east and weaken. Look for the chance for some damaging wind with these storms. Other, weaker storms may form overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
KCBD

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bus crashes into Minnesota restaurant

MINNEAPOLIS (CNN) – A restaurant in Minnesota had to close its doors after a bus drove through its windows. The accident was caught entirely on camera. The bus crashed into the Acadia Cafe in Minneapolis Tuesday afternoon, plowing through the coffee bar and right through the cash register. Fortunately,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KFOR

Warm and Windy this Afternoon, Storms this Evening

After a mild start this morning, we’ll see nice weather this afternoon. Highs today will be in the upper-70’s and low-80’s. It will be windy as well with southerly gusts from 30-40 mph. After sunset, we will see storms develop across Western Oklahoma and move into the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy