MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan sat down with the radio personality, Tom Mogush to talk about the upcoming plans for WMQT and WZAM and more. The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community is in the process of buying the stations from Mogush. Jim Koski, radio personality, and Mogush intend to stay on with the stations after they are purchased.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO