Trevor Noah opens the Grammys by taking a jab at Chris Rock and Will Smith's Oscars exchange

By Olivia Singh
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
On the left: Trevor Noah at the 2022 Grammy Awards. On the right: Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy; Chris Pizzello/AP

  • The 2022 Grammy Awards took place on Sunday, hosted by Trevor Noah.
  • Noah opened the show by making a joke referencing Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.
  • Noah said that participants of the Grammys would be "keeping people's names out of our mouths."

Trevor Noah, the host of the 2022 Grammy Awards , took a jab at Will Smith and Chris Rock's exchange at last weekend's Oscars.

"It is gonna be such a beautiful evening," Noah said at the start of the ceremony, held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday.

"Don't even think of this as an award show," he continued. "This is a concert where we're giving out awards. We're gonna be listening to some music, we're gonna be dancing, we're gonna be singing, we're gonna be keeping people's names out of our mouths, and we're gonna be giving out awards all throughout the night."

Trevor Noah at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Noah's joke about "keeping people's names out of our mouths" follows the most talked-about moment from last Sunday's Academy Awards, which was held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

At the show, Rock appeared on stage to present the award for best documentary, which went to Questlove for "Summer of Soul." Prior to announcing the winner, he made a joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who was in attendance to support Oscar nominee Will Smith.

"Jada, I love ya. 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it," Rock said, in reference to her bald head.

Smith, nominated for his role as Richard Williams in "King Richard," initially laughed at Rock's joke but Pinkett Smith rolled her eyes and appeared unamused.

As the crowd laughed, Rock said, "That was a nice one, OK," and began moving on to his next joke. Then Smith rose from his seat next to his wife and approached Rock on the stage.

Smith slapped Rock in the face and returned to his seat, while the comedian played off the attack.

"Oh, wow! Wow. Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me," Rock said as Smith walked away.

"Keep my wife's name out of your fucking mouth!" Smith shouted, twice.

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

Brian Snyder/Reuters

Later, when Smith went onstage to accept the Academy Award for best actor, he apologized for his behavior .

"I want to apologize to the Academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees," Smith said. "This is a beautiful moment, and I'm not crying for winning an award."

The actor said that his win is "about being able to shine a light" on the people involved in the making of "King Richard."

Rock declined to file a police report against Smith for slapping him, according to a statement released by the Los Angeles Police Department.

On Monday, the Academy said it would be launching a formal review over Smith slapping Rock to "explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law."

Smith went on to release another apology on Instagram that day, saying: "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive."

"My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable," he said. "Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

He also publicly apologized to Rock, saying: "I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

Will Smith with his Oscar for best actor.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

On Friday, Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

"I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct," Smith said in a statement to Variety .

"Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason," he said.

Comments / 2

David Marchbanks
2d ago

this action at the Oscar's! is not in comparison to Alec Baldwin shooting incident can we not forget about this episode !

