Texas State avoids sweep to Cajun softball team

By Karaski Melvin
 3 days ago

SAN MARCOS, TX (KLFY) – The Ragin’ Cajun softball team were looking to sweep the Texas State Bobcats.

In the top of the second, Samantha graeter hits a pitch back to pitcher Jessica Mullins.

Her throw to the plate is offline and two Cajuns score the first runs of the game.

In the bottom of the third, Cajuns up 2-1, Bobcat Hanna Earls hits one towards Stormy Kotzelnick who could hold on to the ball.

Piper Randolph would come around to score and tie the game.

Texas State would have the lead 3-2 in the top of the 6th when Karley Heath hits a two run home run to put the Cajuns in front.

However in the bottom of the sixth Cat Crenek would hit a sacrifice fly which would give Texas State the lead for good.

Texas state avoids the sweep and wins 5-4.

Louisiana is 23-9, 9-3 Sun Belt Conference play.

The Cajun softball team has a midweek match up in Lake Charles against Mcneese.

Then this upcoming Friday through Sunday, Louisiana welcomes Troy to Lamson Park.

