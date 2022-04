By: Shelley Bortz/KDKA-TV News PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A community is grieving the senseless death of one of their own. Dayvon Vickers, 15, was fatally shot in Homewood on Wednesday. People who knew him said he never bothered anyone. (Photo Credit: KDKA) “I was just numb,” said Lamar Smith. “I didn’t know if I wanted to cry, shout. This is always occurring, but this really hit different.” A makeshift memorial filled with all of his favorite things marks the spot where Vickers tragically lost his life. “When I came here and saw this, I actually shed a tear,” Smith said. Police said the 15-year-old boy was shot in...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO