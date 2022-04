DETROIT (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Leading the way, Luka Doncic has helped the Dallas Mavericks win 50 games, a relatively rare feat lately for the franchise.The All-Star guard had 26 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds to lead Dallas in a 131-113 win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.The Mavericks reached the 50-win mark for the first time in seven years, and just the second since winning their only NBA title."It's a great accomplishment," coach Jason Kidd said. "The guys in that locker room can't take that lightly because it's not easy to do."Dallas is 20 games above .500 for the...

