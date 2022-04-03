ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Grammys best dressed: Lil Nas X, Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga and more stars who made our hearts sing

By Erin Jensen, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Sen-sational City. Sunday we hit the fashion jackpot as celebs took a gamble on the traditionally free-spirited, funky and fashionable Grammys red carpet outside MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The looks proved to be worth the wait, following the show's postponement from January due to a COVID-19 uptick.

Before the crowd went gaga for Lady Gaga , BTS (all slated to perform) or Jon Batiste, who led the nominations with 11 , the stars' stylings were like sweet music to our ears. Bold colors, avant-garde garments and show-stopping silhouettes, the stars' choices were top-notch.

Here are the outfits that had us screaming "Viva Las Vegas Grammys !" (in no particular order):

Grammys pics: All the best photos from music's biggest night

The winners! Jon Batiste wins album of the year, Silk Sonic takes record, song honors

Lady Gaga

Is there any better way to dive into a best-dressed list than with a timeless selection by Lady Gaga ? The one-shoulder, two-tone Armani design with a contrasting, flowing train is worthy of applause, applause, applause.

St. Vincent

Musician St. Vincent brought high glam to Vegas with a sparkling rose gold dream – thank you, Gucci – complete with ruffled bubble gum hem.

A week later at the Grammys, Hollywood still can't stop talking about Will Smith's Oscars slap

Brutally honest reviews of every Grammys 2022 performance, including BTS and Olivia Rodrigo

Dua Lipa

We're "Levitating" over Dua Lipa 's sleek Versace dress featuring a strappy bodice accented with gold buckles and layered necklaces.

Saweetie

How Saweetie this two-piece Valentino is! The bra top, perfectly tailored, is balanced by a full, high-waisted skirt. With the diamonds and gloves, it's giving us Marilyn Monroe singing "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" vibes.

The most memorable 2022 Grammy moments, from Gaga's Tony Bennett tribute to Zelenskyy's plea

Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste , who picked up a Grammy in the category of best music video, also has the honor of being on our best-dressed list thanks to his sequined, argyle-patterned suit by Dolce & Gabbana.

H.E.R.

A phoenix rising in the ranks of anyone's best-dressed list: H.E.R. The yellow jumpsuit from Dundas is complete with orange cape and sequined wings.

Lil Nas X

Call me by Balmain. The "Montero" artist worked an embellished look from the French fashion house with embroidered butterflies and coordinating platform shoes.

The new Whitney and Mariah: Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion recreate iconic gag at Grammys

Jared Leto

" WeCrashed "? No, no. We – er, at least Jared Leto crushed it, in what else but Gucci. The spokesmodel for the Italian label and "House of Gucci" star looked quite sharp in a skinny pant and lace three-quarter top with a plunging neckline.

Chrissy Teigen

Pink was the hot hue of the night and Chrissy Teigen was right on trend in her strapless Nicole + Felicia ballgown with oversized ruffles and cinched waist.

Brandi Carlile

Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile hit all the right notes in a stone-encrusted Hugo Boss ensemble. The shine continues down the pant leg of her flared slacks as a wider, sparklier tuxedo stripe.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy addresses Grammys: 'Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos'

RIP: Grammys 'In Memoriam' features special remembrance for Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins

Leon Bridges

Leon Bridges also avoided plain suiting with a design by The Pack. His cream jacket, pants and boots were adorned with gold and white florals, accented with beading and pearls.

Carrie Underwood

A little bit country, a little bit copper and gold. Carrie Underwood made a statement on the red carpet in an ombré ballgown with bedazzled bodice.

What's Finneas' last name?: How many BTS members are there? Answers to your Grammys questions

Grammy snubs: Miley Cyrus shutout; Drake, BTS miss out on major nominations

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Grammys best dressed: Lil Nas X, Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga and more stars who made our hearts sing

Comments / 0

Related
rollingout.com

Lil Nas X to make a grand reentrance

Scores of fans have been clamoring for information on Lil Nas X’s whereabouts and mental wellbeing since he took a sudden sabbatical from public life in December 2021. The guessing game has come to as abrupt an ending as was his moratorium from the spotlight. The 22-year-old “Old Town Road” emcee will make his grand entrance at pop music’s most prestigious program, the 2022 Grammy Awards, on April 3.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Lil Nas X returns to the internet, teases upcoming collab with NBA Youngboy

Lil Nas X made his return to the internet and is teasing new music on Twitter, including a song with NBA Youngboy. Lil Nas X’s anticipated return to the internet was worth the wait as the Lithia Springs artist announced two new songs while asking fans which one they want to be dropped first. The first song, ‘late to the party’ features NBA Youngboy while the second, ‘down souf hoes’ has a feature from Saucy Santana.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X and More to Make Special Appearances at 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards is adding even more star power to its already stacked line-up! It was announced on Monday that this year's show will feature special appearances from Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Lil Nas X, Avril Lavigne and many more, who joined the previously announced slate of A-list performers, including Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, and John Legend, to name a few.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Lil Nas
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Nas
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Lil Nas X
Person
Drake
POPSUGAR

Dua Lipa Gives Us a 360 View of Her Backless Dress

Dua Lipa is making the case for backless dresses with her latest look. On March 14, the "Levitating" singer wore a black Khaite Dasa Crepe Midi Dress while attending the inauguration of Texas's first Albanian language school. "The center promotes Albanian culture, art and music while offering language classes for 5-15 year olds ❤️," wrote Dua, whose parents are Kosovo Albanian, on her Instagram Stories.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Soulja Boy’s Girlfriend Claims She Was Blindsided By News He’s Expecting A Baby With Another Woman

Soulja Boy’s longtime girlfriend claims she had no idea that he was having a baby with a hairstylist until he posted about it on Instagram. Soulja Boy, 31, has some explaining to do to his longtime girlfriend Aliyah Hanes, 29, who claims that the rapper didn’t tell her that he was expecting a baby with another woman. If that weren’t bad enough, Aliyah — who said in a shocking interview with Daily Mail that she was “best friends and lovers” with Soulja Boy for “over a decade” — found out about his new bundle of (not so) joy on Instagram, when he posted a video on March 19 that announced to his fans that he was having a baby boy with an LA-based hairstylist named Jackie.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

BTS, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow and More to Perform at 2022 GRAMMY Awards

The 2022 GRAMMY Awards are set to be a star-studded night filled with some truly epic performances!. On Tuesday, the Recording Academy announced the first slate of performers for the upcoming awards show. Multi-nominees Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo are set to take the stage as they duke it out for some of the night's biggest awards, Lil Nas X will be joined by Jack Harlow for a performance of their smash hit, "INDUSTRY BABY," and K-pop megastars BTS will no doubt provide a show-stopping performance in celebration of their nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, for "Butter."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Mgm Grand Garden Arena
Elle

Hailey Bieber Breaks Silence on Rumors She's Pregnant After Grammys Appearance: ‘Leave Me Alone’

Hailey Bieber on Developing a Routine, Staying Grounded, & Double Cleansing | Waking Up With | ELLE. Hailey Bieber personally shut down rumors that she's expecting her first child following her Grammys appearance with Justin Bieber Sunday. Hailey appeared on the red carpet in a Saint Laurent dress. Some fans speculated whether she was pregnant based on photos from the event, which Radar Online turned into a news story. Radar posted about the story on its Instagram, and Hailey commented on the post. “I'm not pregnant leave me alone,” she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Baftas 2022: Best dressed stars from Lady Gaga to Sebastian Stan

Red carpets are back, baby, and this year a slew of stars descended on the red carpet outside of London’s Royal Albert Hall for the 2022 Baftas.As well as being the first full-capacity Baftas since the beginning of the pandemic, this year also marks the 75th anniversary of the British Academy Film Awards.Last year’s event was more subdued, as many nominees and winners appeared via video call rather than in-person.The Baftas celebrate the best in film, both British and internationally, and this year the sci-fi saga Dune led the pack of nominations, followed by The Power of the Dog and...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Press

Dove Cameron wants 'gayest crossover ever' with Lil Nas X

Dove Cameron wants the "gayest crossover of all time" with Lil Nas X. The 'Boyfriend' hitmaker - who has previously said she identifies most with the term “queer” to describe her sexuality - was blown away to find out the 'Old Town Road' rapper is a big fan, and she hopes they can collaborate on a song in the future.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Dropped Tears,’ Nearly Had to ‘Change Careers’ After Turning Down $14.5 Million for a Movie

Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
MOVIES
Essence

'14 Years Later, Our Paths Crossed': 5 Times Celebrity Women Fell In Love With Men From Their Past

From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
RELATIONSHIPS
GAMINGbible

Will Smith Hit With Further Consequences In Response To Oscars Incident

It's been just over a week since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, but sweet baby Moses does it feel like longer. The last 10 days have seen a decade's worth of analysis, criticism, apologies, and hot takes from people who clearly have to share their opinion like it's a medical condition. Maybe they explode into chunks of flesh of bone if they don't express every dull thought they have on the internet? I just don't know.
CELEBRITIES
Effingham Radio

Lil Nas X Takes His Shirt Off To Tease New Song

Lil Nas X took three months off from social media, but came back this week with a big announcement and showed off his body. He dropped a short sneak-peek and listen at a new track, titled “Lean On My Body.” He’s shirtless in the video, wearing a hat, some grey sweatpants, and showing a glimpse of his orange Nike briefs.
MUSIC
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

435K+
Followers
52K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy