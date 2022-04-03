Grammys best dressed: Lil Nas X, Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga and more stars who made our hearts sing

Sen-sational City. Sunday we hit the fashion jackpot as celebs took a gamble on the traditionally free-spirited, funky and fashionable Grammys red carpet outside MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The looks proved to be worth the wait, following the show's postponement from January due to a COVID-19 uptick.

Before the crowd went gaga for Lady Gaga , BTS (all slated to perform) or Jon Batiste, who led the nominations with 11 , the stars' stylings were like sweet music to our ears. Bold colors, avant-garde garments and show-stopping silhouettes, the stars' choices were top-notch.

Here are the outfits that had us screaming "Viva Las Vegas Grammys !" (in no particular order):

Lady Gaga

Is there any better way to dive into a best-dressed list than with a timeless selection by Lady Gaga ? The one-shoulder, two-tone Armani design with a contrasting, flowing train is worthy of applause, applause, applause.

St. Vincent

Musician St. Vincent brought high glam to Vegas with a sparkling rose gold dream – thank you, Gucci – complete with ruffled bubble gum hem.

Dua Lipa

We're "Levitating" over Dua Lipa 's sleek Versace dress featuring a strappy bodice accented with gold buckles and layered necklaces.

Saweetie

How Saweetie this two-piece Valentino is! The bra top, perfectly tailored, is balanced by a full, high-waisted skirt. With the diamonds and gloves, it's giving us Marilyn Monroe singing "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" vibes.

Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste , who picked up a Grammy in the category of best music video, also has the honor of being on our best-dressed list thanks to his sequined, argyle-patterned suit by Dolce & Gabbana.

H.E.R.

A phoenix rising in the ranks of anyone's best-dressed list: H.E.R. The yellow jumpsuit from Dundas is complete with orange cape and sequined wings.

Call me by Balmain. The "Montero" artist worked an embellished look from the French fashion house with embroidered butterflies and coordinating platform shoes.

Jared Leto

" WeCrashed "? No, no. We – er, at least Jared Leto crushed it, in what else but Gucci. The spokesmodel for the Italian label and "House of Gucci" star looked quite sharp in a skinny pant and lace three-quarter top with a plunging neckline.

Chrissy Teigen

Pink was the hot hue of the night and Chrissy Teigen was right on trend in her strapless Nicole + Felicia ballgown with oversized ruffles and cinched waist.

Brandi Carlile

Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile hit all the right notes in a stone-encrusted Hugo Boss ensemble. The shine continues down the pant leg of her flared slacks as a wider, sparklier tuxedo stripe.

Leon Bridges

Leon Bridges also avoided plain suiting with a design by The Pack. His cream jacket, pants and boots were adorned with gold and white florals, accented with beading and pearls.

Carrie Underwood

A little bit country, a little bit copper and gold. Carrie Underwood made a statement on the red carpet in an ombré ballgown with bedazzled bodice.

