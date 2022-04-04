ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Blackhawks name Chris Vosters as Pat Foley’s replacement as the team’s play-by-play voice

By Phil Thompson, Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago
Chicago Blackhawks and Arizona Coyotes players stand on the ice during the national anthem at the United Center on Dec. 10, 2017. Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

One of the worst-kept secrets in the Chicago Blackhawks broadcast booth became official during Sunday night’s home game against the Arizona Coyotes: The team named Chris Vosters as the successor to play-by-play voice Pat Foley.

The news was announced at the United Center during the first intermission.

“It’s the honor of a lifetime to be named the next voice of the Chicago Blackhawks and succeed the great Pat Foley,” the 30-year-old Vosters said via a team release. “This is more than just a job: It’s the opportunity to work for one of the NHL’s flagship franchises in a world-class city with the best fans in hockey. I’ve had so much fun getting to know the team, its staff and its fans this season.”

They’re no small shoes to fill, with Hawks fans giving no quarter to a string of candidates who substituted for Foley on NBC Sports Chicago broadcasts during a nearly season-long audition process. Others who had tryouts included radio announcers John Wiedeman and Jason Ross Jr., Mike Monaco and Stephen Nelson.

Foley will call his final Hawks game after 39 years on April 14, when the Hawks host the San Jose Sharks.

“We are excited to celebrate Pat’s retirement on April 14 as he has enjoyed a Hall of Fame career with the Blackhawks and will forever be a part of the family,” Jaime Faulkner, Hawks president of business operations, said in a team statement. “It is great to have Pat with us as we take the next step and pass the torch to the future of our broadcast team.

“As we continue to ‘reimagine the potential of hockey,’ we have found that our broadcast is a key element to connecting with our fans. Having Chris join and lead our broadcast team moving forward will help push us to the future of Blackhawks hockey. For many years, our fans have enjoyed the energy, passion for the game and creativity that Pat has brought to our broadcasts, and we are confident that Chris will carry that tradition to our fans moving forward.”

Foley called the role a “dream job” as he and longtime partner and color analyst Eddie Olczyk interviewed Vosters during the first intermission.

“Folks, Blackhawks broadcasting is in good hands,” Foley said.

Olcyzk offered his support to Vosters during the interview.

Earlier, in a team statement, Olcyzk said: “It’s been an honor to have sat next to Pat all these years — he’s one of the best. Not only is he my partner in the booth, but he is one of my best friends. I’m excited for his retirement and I know he will enjoy plenty of days on the golf course.

“We have made so many great memories in our time together and I’m excited for the future of Blackhawks broadcasts working alongside Chris Vosters. Chris is a great addition to this broadcast team and will lead us to the next generation of Blackhawks hockey.”

