There are three episodes left in the run of The Walking Dead, but the story will not end with the show’s series finale. AMC already has a bunch of spinoffs from the zombie series, with several more in the works. You can already watch Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond. The anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead is coming later this year, a film starring former Walking Dead stars Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira is in development, and a spinoff starring fan favorite characters Daryl and Carol has previously been announced for 2023.

TV SERIES ・ 24 DAYS AGO