Missoula, MT

Missoula non-profit provides safe place for women to overcome addiction

By Hannah Hislop
 3 days ago
Just off 7th Street in Missoula you will find the yellow home, full of young women who are finding hope within their reach.

Brandi Hodgin, a resident of Adult and Teen Challenge who is about to graduate from the program says her addiction first started after a surgery when she was 24 years old. Brandi was arrested 60-some times, was the victim of human trafficking and, as she says, was broken.

“I came here so broken," said Hodgin. "I'm not having a clue who I was. People would come in and pray with me. And I was like, I’m gonna die like, this is not—I'm not okay."

But in her words, God has a different plan for her.

“But I didn't die," Hodgin said. "And I did it. I never have to do it again.”

For over 20 years it has been a safe place for women in recovery. For program director Jana Roberts, she has seen the increase in need for this type of program in Missoula.

In a matter of seven months, the house went from nearly 50% occupancy to full with 18 ladies.

Here's how Roberts explains the goal of Adult and Teen Challenge:

“Have people fully restored so that they are a contributing member of society, a part of their families, and fully capable of doing life to its fullest,” she said.

And this is accomplished through the 12 to 18 month-long commitment, with class work, counseling, house chores and devotional time.

But most importantly it is done with love and reconciliation.

“I can say that this program is a program of reconciliation and restoration,” Hodgin told MTN News.

Adult and Teen Challenge is in need of volunteers. You can find those details here .

Q2 News

Q2 News

