Missoula non-profit provides safe place for women to overcome addiction
Just off 7th Street in Missoula you will find the yellow home, full of young women who are finding hope within their reach.
Brandi Hodgin, a resident of Adult and Teen Challenge who is about to graduate from the program says her addiction first started after a surgery when she was 24 years old. Brandi was arrested 60-some times, was the victim of human trafficking and, as she says, was broken.
“I came here so broken," said Hodgin. "I'm not having a clue who I was. People would come in and pray with me. And I was like, I’m gonna die like, this is not—I'm not okay."
But in her words, God has a different plan for her.
“But I didn't die," Hodgin said. "And I did it. I never have to do it again.”
For over 20 years it has been a safe place for women in recovery. For program director Jana Roberts, she has seen the increase in need for this type of program in Missoula.
In a matter of seven months, the house went from nearly 50% occupancy to full with 18 ladies.
Here's how Roberts explains the goal of Adult and Teen Challenge:
“Have people fully restored so that they are a contributing member of society, a part of their families, and fully capable of doing life to its fullest,” she said.
And this is accomplished through the 12 to 18 month-long commitment, with class work, counseling, house chores and devotional time.
But most importantly it is done with love and reconciliation.
“I can say that this program is a program of reconciliation and restoration,” Hodgin told MTN News.
Adult and Teen Challenge is in need of volunteers. You can find those details here .
Comments / 0