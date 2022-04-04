Questlove jokes at Grammys about Will Smith’s Oscars slap that preceded his win

Questlove made a lighthearted jab about Will Smith’s Oscars slap as he presented an honor at Sunday’s Grammy Awards.

“I’m gonna present this award and I trust that you people will stay 500 feet away from me,” Questlove quipped before presenting song of the year at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

At last weekend’s Academy Awards, comedian Chris Rock was about to present Questlove with the trophy for best documentary feature for “Summer of Soul” when Smith walked onstage and slapped Rock over a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Keep my wife’s name out your f—king mouth,” Smith yelled after striking Rock.

Smith, who won the Oscar for best actor for the tennis biopic “King Richard,” has since apologized to Rock and resigned from the Academy of Motion Arts and Sciences, which puts on the Oscars.

Grammys host Trevor Noah also made a joke about the Oscars incident during Sunday’s Grammys ceremony.

“We’re gonna be keeping people’s names out of our mouths, and we’re gonna be giving out awards all throughout the night,” Noah deadpanned.

Questlove won the Grammy for best music film for “Summer of Soul” on Sunday.