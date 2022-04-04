ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Stapleton Wins His Third Grammy Of The Night With Best Country Album, ‘Starting Over’

By Wes Langeler
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
Rich Fury/Getty Images

BIG night for Chris Stapleton.

Gonna need to make a little room in the trophy case after Chris notched his third Grammy of the evening at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

Earlier tonight, during the pre-show awards, he won Best Country Solo Performance for his 2021 hit “You Should Probably Leave” and another for Best Country Song for “Cold.”

And just now, he took home the Grammy for Best Country Album.

With some decent competition, Chris beat out Skeletons by Brothers Osborne, Remember Her Name by Mickey Guyton, The Marfa Tapes from Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram, and my personal favorite, The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita by Sturgill Simpson.

The win gives Chris Stapleton 8 career Grammy wins.

Chris will also perform later today, and whether he kills it or not, it might be nice just to see someone not lip synching.

Good Lord…

Here’s his acceptance speech from his Best Country Song win for “Cold”:

