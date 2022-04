The Apollo City electric scooter falls between an ultraportable and a full-fledged, heavyweight, car-replacement rideable. Starting at $1,499 (roughly £1,135 or AU$2,000), the City scooter comes in two configurations, with either a single motor, the Apollo City, or dual motors, the Apollo City Pro, for $1,699. I tested a prerelease version of the City, which is available for preorder now and starts shipping in May. Apollo is offering $200 off the list price on preorders for both models.

BICYCLES ・ 14 DAYS AGO